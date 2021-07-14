Rep. Carlos Giménez: Cuba Protests – Biden Will have to Condemn Communist Regime, Stand With Freedom Combatants

The American flag at all times has been, and at all times can be, a logo of hope and optimism for a freer and extra democratic society. Not anything makes that extra transparent than the numerous American flags being waved by means of the courageous freedom combatants in Cuba.

That image stems from the elemental values the US espouses right through the sector, regardless of how a lot that bothers the progressives and the radicals in our personal nation who stand in opposition to what we provide as a country.

The truth is that this: the ones at the political fringes, the Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezes of the sector, who imagine that racism and oppression are ingrained into the DNA of this nation, DO NOT constitute the real values of The us.

From the inception of this nice nation, the sector has at all times rallied to The us’s facet. Our founding helped gas the revolutions of the Americas in opposition to the nice colonial powers. The elevating of the American flag right through Europe and the Pacific Theater all through International Conflict II is what signaled to the sector freedom had prevailed over tyranny.

It used to be the American flag that waved over the Brandenburg Gate because the Berlin Wall crumbled.

And nowadays, the Cuban other people – the very ones who’ve spent many years underneath the oppressive boot of the communist regime – know what that American flag way for them. They remember the fact that in spite of all of our imperfections, the creed of the US is at all times to transport in opposition to being a extra very best union.

Glance no additional than the magnificent phrases of our Founding Fathers that set the tone for our nation:

“We cling those truths to be self-evident, that every one males are created equivalent, that they’re endowed by means of their Writer with positive unalienable Rights, that amongst those are Existence, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

That very same creed is what’s yearned for by means of the liberty combatants in Cuba nowadays. If the US is to in point of fact reside as much as its undertaking and make just right on our guarantees to the hopeful other people of the sector, then it’s our duty to face company in improve of the Cuban individuals who search a loose and democratic Cuba as soon as and for all.

This is the reason I’m calling on President Biden and his management to make sure that we, jointly as a country, condemn the communist Cuban regime for his or her many years of oppression and acts of violence in opposition to protestors; that we condemn the evils of communism that has resulted in distress, poverty, and stifled fundamental and basic human rights; and, that we improve liberating all the regime’s political prisoners.

The ones empty and hole voices, those that need to denigrate this nice nation and what we stand for, don’t talk for the remainder of us.

On a non-public word, I do know what the American flag way for me. I immigrated to this nation with my circle of relatives when I used to be a tender boy, simply six years previous.

In only one technology, my circle of relatives went from Cuba to Congress. I imagine with all my middle and soul that during no different nation on the earth is that success conceivable.

For this reason, I can at all times be proud to wave the American flag.

