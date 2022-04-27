Repair ships and fight against space octopuses: if you liked Overcooked pay attention to this multiplayer game

Fueled Up proposes avoiding all kinds of dangers to be the best ship recovery engineers in the universe.

Every time we find more games to enjoy with family or friends from the sofa at home. A good example of this type of proposal can be found in Overcooked! / Overcooked 2! Now, in a chaotic and visually not-so-distant style, we find Fueled Up, which invites four players to join forces to reclaim ships across the universe while battling surprising dangers.

“Get your ships to safety as you face dangers as unexpected as wormholes, asteroid showers and space squids. Fill tanks, fix hull damage, put out fires and keep the ship from blowing up! The life of a ship recovery engineer is anything but boring!”, We can read in the description of the video game on Steam where maximum fun is guaranteed.

Thus, Fueled Up is a game that mixes teamwork, a fast pace and the stress of doing several things at the same time with large doses of madness and laughter. Now we have to wait and see if its success can be as great as the one Overcooked received. At the head of the news you can find a first trailer for the video game, while at the end we leave you with a first gallery of images with scenarios and situations.

Fueled Up is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime this year. Meanwhile, in 3DJuegos you can take a look at a special with a selection of 20 video games to enjoy with the family, including very successful works such as Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, which recently released new circuits, and video games that are unknown to the general public.

