“Repair You” Cast Shares Thoughts After Finale

The forged of KBS2’s “Repair You” shared their ideas after the drama’s finale, which aired on Thursday, June 25.

“Repair You” is concerning the fateful relationship between psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon (Shin Ha Kyun) and musical actress Han Woo Joo (Jung So Min).

Shin Ha Kyun, who performed Lee Shi Joon, stated, “I’m all the time unhappy when filming for one thing ends, however this drama goes to stay in my reminiscence as a rewarding and feel-good undertaking. That alone offers the drama a therapeutic high quality for me. Thanks to everybody who liked ‘Repair You.’”

Jung So Min, who performed Han Woo Joo, a musical actress and Lee Shi Joon’s affected person, stated, “I used to be capable of study so much by means of Woo Joo. It was one other alternative for me to see the significance of liberating oneself from previous wounds and having the ability regain one’s toes. I sincerely thank the workers, forged, and all the viewers who liked ‘Repair You.’”

Tae In Ho, who performed physician In Dong Hyuk, stated, “Since January, already six months have passed by. Really, this was an unbelievable, heat drama. I’m going to recollect it for a very long time. Thanks to the administrators, the author, and all the workers members. Keep wholesome!”

Park Ye Jin, who took on the function of physician Ji Younger Gained, commented, “With the ability to work with nice individuals on such a heat drama, I used to be actually joyful. I’ll pray for the bodily and emotional well being of all our viewers. Thanks to everybody who liked ‘Repair You.’ Be joyful!”

Watch the finale of “Repair You”:

