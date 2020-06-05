“Repair You” Enjoys Rise In Ratings As “Kkondae Intern” Remains No. 1

MBC’s “Kkondae Intern” has efficiently continued its reign over Wednesday and Thursday nights!

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the Could Four episode of “Kkondae Intern” scored common nationwide scores of 4.eight % and 6.three % for its two elements. Though “Kkondae Intern” fell simply in need of its private scores report from the night time earlier than, it remained the most-watched drama of the night and took first place in its time slot throughout all channels.

KBS 2TV’s “Repair You” noticed a slight enhance in its viewership scores, scoring nationwide averages of two.three % and a couple of.7 % for its two elements.

In the cable community realm, tvN’s “Oh My Child” scored a mean nationwide score of 1.747 %, whereas JTBC’s “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” scored a mean score of two.485 % for the night time.

Which of those dramas are you watching? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Take a look at the newest episode of “Kkondae Intern” right here…

Watch Now

…the newest episode of “Repair You” right here…

Watch Now

…and the newest episode of “Oh My Child” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)