Replace: 2020 Online Dream Concert “CONNECT:D” Announces Performer And Host Lineup

Following the announcement of the performer lineup for 2020 Dream Concert “CONNECT:D,” it was revealed that Kim Yo Han will internet hosting the occasion!

A supply from OUI Leisure informed Star Information, “Kim Yo Han was chosen because the MC for the 2020 Dream Concert.”

In the meantime, Kim Yo Han is gearing up for his debut as a part of the upcoming OUI Leisure boy group WEi.

This yr’s on-line Dream Concert “CONNECT:D” has revealed its lineup of performers!

The 26th Dream Concert this yr was determined to be held on-line for the primary time ever to offer hope and braveness to world Ok-pop followers through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performing artists are EXO-SC, Purple Velvet, Purple Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, Oh My Woman, ASTRO, Golden Youngster, South Membership, Kim Jae Hwan, AB6IX, ONEUS, and CIX on the primary day, whereas MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, WJSN, Ha Sung Woon, Weki Meki, Jeong Sewoon, The Boyz, Stray Youngsters, ITZY, Rocket Punch, and CRAVITY will carry out on the second day.

The occasion shall be held on July 25 and 26 at 9 p.m. KST on each days and shall be broadcast all all over the world on the YouTube channel The Ok-POP. Particular applied sciences corresponding to VR, EX-3D sound, and multi-cams shall be utilized to offer followers all over the world a extra actual live performance expertise. Tickets to look at each days will value 5,500 gained (roughly $4.6).

