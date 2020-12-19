Replace: 6 Variety Shows To Not Air This Weekend After MBC Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19

General News

December 19, 2020
Up to date December 18 KST:

A complete of six selection exhibits have canceled their broadcasts this weekend.

“Crossline,” “Music Core,” “The Paikfather,” “Buddy into the Wild,” “The Supervisor,” and “How Do You Play?” won’t be airing their episodes beforehand scheduled for December 19 and 20.

Most individuals concerned in these packages didn’t are available contact with the MBC workers member who examined optimistic for COVID-19, however the upcoming episodes won’t air as a preemptive measure.

Programming will resume following disinfection procedures at MBC and relying on check outcomes.

Authentic Article:

“Music Core” won’t be airing this week.

Earlier within the day, a workers member of the MBC selection present “Crossline” examined optimistic for COVID-19, and MBC shut down elements of the constructing for disinfection.

Though nobody concerned in “Music Core” got here into contact with the confirmed case, the December 19 episode shall be canceled as a precautionary measure.

