Replace: Artists Test Negative For COVID-19 After Precautionary Testing

Up to date December 1 KST:

Many extra celebrities have introduced that they examined damaging for COVID-19.

FNC Leisure shared, “CNBLUE members Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Jung Shin, and Kang Min Hyuk and [SF9’s] Chani had been preemptively examined for COVID-19 on November 30 and have examined damaging.”

Lee Jung Shin personally wrote on Twitter, “Everybody, the check outcomes are out. It’s damaging~However I ought to nonetheless watch out! Everybody, be sure to put on your masks!!! Please~! Good evening.”

여러분 검사결과 나왔습니다 Negative 입니다~ 그래도 조심해야죠! 여러분도 마스크 꼭 잘끼세요!!! 제발요~! 굿나잇 — 이정신 (@MentalShin) November 30, 2020

MAJOR9 said they confirmed on December 1 that Bling Bling had examined damaging for COVID-19.

YG Leisure introduced that AKMU, TREASURE, and the employees that had accompanied them had all examined damaging on December 1. The company added that the artists had been voluntarily examined and in self-quarantine regardless of not displaying indicators of an infection nor being instructed to take action by the federal government.

Off The Report Leisure and Swing Leisure shared that IZ*ONE was examined on November 30 though they’d not come into direct contact with the confirmed case. They reassured that IZ*ONE members and associated employees had all examined damaging and that plans for IZ*ONE’s comeback with “One-reeler: Act IV” haven’t been affected.

Yuehua Leisure said that WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) had examined damaging for COVID-19 and can resume actions as regular.

Pocketdol Studio additionally shared that BAE173 had examined damaging for the virus.

Starship Leisure relayed to SPO TV Information that MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, the MC of “Inkigayo,” had examined damaging. Different “Inkigayo” MC APRIL’s Naeun additionally examined damaging alongside along with her employees members. Her company DSP Media defined that she and her employees exhibited no signs however determined to self-quarantine and get examined as a preemptive measure.

It was posted on Natty’s fan café that Natty and the employees accompanying her had been instantly examined after being notified and had been knowledgeable of their damaging check outcomes on December 1 whereas in self-quarantine. Natty will resume actions as regular beginning December 2.

Monster Leisure Group posted on their Instagram Tales that Henry and his accompanying employees had all examined damaging.

LUCY revealed by means of their official fan café that every one members examined damaging as nicely.

Woollim Leisure shared that DRIPPIN and their employees all examined damaging for COVID-19.

Singer COOING was additionally voluntarily examined and in self-quarantine, and STARIT Leisure introduced that she examined damaging on December 1.

HIGH-UP Leisure revealed that the members of STAYC and their employees all examined damaging for COVID-19 and that STAYC will resume their scheduled actions as regular on December 2.

SM Leisure introduced that NCT, aespa, and their employees had all examined damaging.

Up to date November 30 KST:

Stray Youngsters’ company JYP Leisure has introduced that the group members have all examined damaging for COVID-19.

The company said, “Stray Youngsters was not involved with the confirmed case at music reveals over the weekend, nevertheless the members had been examined for COVID-19 as a pre-emptive measure on November 30 as we contemplate their security and well being because the utmost priorities.” After testing damaging, Stray Youngsters will resume their scheduled actions as regular as of December 1.

CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa additionally wrote on Twitter, “The result’s damaging, everybody. I’m sorry for worrying you! I hope different colleagues and employees are all okay!”

결과 음성입니다 여러분~~ 걱정 끼쳐드려 죄송해요! ?? 다른 동료분들 스텝분들도 다 이상없기를 바랍니다! — 정용화 (@JYHeffect) November 30, 2020

Norazo’s Gained Heum additionally shared on Instagram that 13 folks of their workforce had acquired damaging check outcomes, together with himself, fellow Norazo member Jo Bin, their supervisor, stylist, and members of their dance workforce, hair workforce, and make-up workforce. He shared that different employees members who had been examined at one other location could also be receiving their outcomes the subsequent day, and he expressed his hope that community employees, different singers, and different employees will all check damaging.

Unique Article:

A number of artists are being examined for COVID-19 and adjusting their schedules as a precautionary measure.

On November 30, TOP Media introduced that UP10TION’s Bitto had examined optimistic for COVID-19. After finishing his official actions on November 29, he was notified that he had come into shut contact with a confirmed case and was examined for the virus. The outcomes got here out optimistic on November 30.

UP10TION carried out on “Music Core” (November 28) and “Inkigayo” (November 29) this week.

SBS MTV’s “The Present” introduced that the dwell broadcast scheduled for Tuesday, December 1 will probably be cancelled as lots of the artists within the lineup had appeared in the identical music present as UP10TION lately.

On November 30, ArirangTV’s “Merely Ok-pop” carried out the recording for his or her upcoming broadcast with out UP10TION, Norazo, Natty, woo!ah!, and STAYC, who had appeared on “Music Core” and “Inkigayo.”

Though UP10TION didn’t seem on “Music Financial institution” final Friday, “Music Financial institution” is checking to see if any of the performers might have crossed paths with Bitto on a unique music present. As of now, this week’s “Music Financial institution” episode will happen as per common.

Artists who’ve introduced they’re being examined for COVID-19 embrace AKMU, TREASURE, NCT, aespa, CNBLUE, SF9’s Chani, Stray Youngsters, APRIL’s Naeun, MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, Bling Bling, STAYC, and LUCY. IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju, BTOB 4U, Natty, Norazo, and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) are additionally reportedly being examined.

A number of the artists and their companies have launched statements relating to actions being cancelled or postponed. Stray Youngsters has introduced the postponement of their video name occasion on November 30, and WOODZ has cancelled his appearances on SBS Energy FM’s “Park So Hyun’s Love Recreation” and Naver NOW’s “Late Night time Idol” (literal title). STAYC has introduced that the entire group’s actions scheduled till Tuesday, December 1 have been cancelled. Mystic Story has shared that LUCY has cancelled all of their actions for November 30 and are self-quarantining previous to getting examined. UP10TION has cancelled plans to advertise a b-side observe on their latest album in addition to upcoming fan signing occasions.

