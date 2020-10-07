Replace: Asia Artist Awards Announces Date And MC For This Year’s Ceremony

Up to date October 7 KST:

Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk has been confirmed because the MC for the 2020 Asia Artist Awards! Leeteuk has been the MC for the Asia Artist Awards yearly because it first started in 2016.

Supply (1)

Authentic Article:

The 2020 Asia Artist Awards confirmed the date of this 12 months’s ceremony!

The occasion shall be held on November 25 this 12 months, with the purple carpet at 4 p.m. KST and the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. KST.

The 2020 Asia Artist Awards honors each actors and singers, and it’s hosted by Star Information and overseen by Motive Manufacturing, Dorothy Communications, and the Asia Artist Awards organizing committee.

The annual ceremony started in 2016, and final 12 months it staged the occasion exterior of Korea for the primary time when the present was held in Vietnam. Preparations are at the moment underway for this 12 months’s occasion.

Keep tuned for updates!

Supply (1)