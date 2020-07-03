Replace: ATEEZ’s Agency Confirms Plans For July Comeback

Up to date July three KST:

ATEEZ is making a comeback this month!

Following the shock teaser at midnight, The Korea Financial Every day reported that the group is about to make a comeback in late July.

In response to the report, the group’s company KQ Leisure confirmed, “They’re working onerous making ready to make a comeback inside July. The precise schedule and data relating to the album shall be introduced formally sooner or later.”

Supply (1) (2)

Authentic Article:

It appears like ATEEZ is gearing as much as launch one thing new!

On July three at midnight KST, the group launched a picture with a mysterious message, and followers are questioning if it’s a primary teaser picture for a comeback.

ATEEZ most not too long ago made a comeback in January with “Reply.”