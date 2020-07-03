General News

Replace: ATEEZ’s Agency Confirms Plans For July Comeback

July 3, 2020
1 Min Read

Up to date July three KST:

ATEEZ is making a comeback this month!

Following the shock teaser at midnight, The Korea Financial Every day reported that the group is about to make a comeback in late July.

In response to the report, the group’s company KQ Leisure confirmed, “They’re working onerous making ready to make a comeback inside July. The precise schedule and data relating to the album shall be introduced formally sooner or later.”

Supply (1) (2)

Authentic Article:

It appears like ATEEZ is gearing as much as launch one thing new!

On July three at midnight KST, the group launched a picture with a mysterious message, and followers are questioning if it’s a primary teaser picture for a comeback.

ATEEZ most not too long ago made a comeback in January with “Reply.”

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment