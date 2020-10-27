Replace: B.A.P’s Himchan Booked For Drunk Driving + Issues Apology Statement

Up to date October 27 KST:

On October 27, Himchan issued the next assertion of apology after it was reported that he had pushed drunk the day earlier than.

Howdy, that is Himchan. First, I sincerely apologize to my followers for conveying unhealthy information. I as soon as once more deeply apologize for inflicting an issue by way of the drunk driving accident that occurred yesterday. I’m deeply reflecting on having dissatisfied the general public with an inappropriate and shameful incident. I’m regretting and reflecting on drunk driving, and I’ll earnestly participate in a police investigation if there may be want for one sooner or later. Additionally, from in the present day onward, I will likely be dwelling my life with self-restraint and self-reflection. I apologize once more for inflicting fear and concern for my followers who all the time supported and liked me. Drunk driving is one thing that mustn’t ever be completed, and I need to take accountability for that. I sincerely apologize once more for inflicting many individuals concern with this shameful incident. I’m sorry.

B.A.P’s Himchan is beneath investigation for driving beneath the affect.

On October 26 at roughly 11:30 p.m. KST, Himchan bumped into guardrails close to Hakdong Intersection in Dosan Street, Gangnam. Thankfully, nobody was harm.

Gangnam Police Station acknowledged they booked Himchan for violation of site visitors legal guidelines. On the time he was found by police, his blood alcohol content material was excessive sufficient to have his driver’s license suspended.

In 2018, Himchan was accused of indecent act by compulsion for allegedly sexually harassing a lady. Himchan denied the accusation, and his trial remains to be ongoing. His subsequent trial date is November 18.

