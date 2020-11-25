General News

Replace: BTS Performs On “The Late Late Present” And Talks About Their First Grammy Nomination

Up to date November 25 KST:

BTS has showcased one other spectacular efficiency!

Following “Life Goes On,” “The Late Late Present with James Corden” additionally featured a efficiency of BTS’s “Dynamite” on November 25 KST.

Watch the efficiency:

Along with the efficiency, James Corden hosted BTS’s first interview following their Grammy nomination. The members shared extra particulars about their preliminary reactions and talked about Suga’s response, as properly.

Try the interview beneath!

Unique Article:

BTS returned to “The Late Late Present with James Corden” for a heartwarming efficiency stuffed with vacation cheer!

On November 24 KST, BTS carried out their new title monitor “Life Goes On” on the well-known American late-night speak present, the place they beforehand premiered their track “Black Swan” earlier this yr. The group additionally took half within the present’s “HomeFest” particular this previous March.

In celebration of BTS’s return to this system, “The Late Late Present with James Corden” hilariously modified its title on its official Twitter account to “The Late Late Present with Papa Mochi” with a purple coronary heart emoji—a playful reference to the nickname that Jimin bestowed on host James Corden whereas showing on the present’s “Carpool Karaoke” section again in February.

James Corden additionally personally retweeted a fan publish that referred to him as “Papa Mochi” whereas declaring that he and Jimin had lately rocked the identical jacket. Sharing the publish on his personal Twitter account, he added, “Ha ha! Child?! Papa!!!!!!!!”

Try the clip of BTS performing “Life Goes On” on “The Late Late Present with James Corden” beneath!

