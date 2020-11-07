Replace: BTS’ Suga Undergoes Surgery For His Shoulder + To Take Break From Most Activities

Up to date November 6 KST:

BTS’ Suga wrote to the group’s followers ARMY on Weverse about his shoulder surgical procedure and present situation. Learn his message beneath:

Good day, that is Suga.

After the announcement, many individuals had been frightened and so I’m sorry and actually grateful..!

Fortunately, the surgical procedure went properly. My present state is that I do really feel some ache however I’m very relieved. Since I carry out as a part of my job, I attempted to keep away from the surgical procedure as a lot as I may and endured with rehabilitation and pictures. Nonetheless, I used to be afraid as a result of it stored getting worse once more every time I’d carry out. So after three out of 4 hospitals stated that it could be good to do the surgical procedure contemplating my situation, I had the surgical procedure.. (I actually agonized over it quite a bit..!) I received’t be capable to participate in scheduled actions in the meanwhile so I really feel sorry towards the members and to ARMY. I believe it’s such a disgrace too.. I’ll be away for a bit in order that I can get better as quickly as potential, however I’ll be again quickly. It received’t be that lengthy! As soon as once more, I’m sorry and thanks, ARMY!

Authentic Article:

Good day. That is Huge Hit Leisure. We wish to present data relating to the well being of BTS member Suga. Suga underwent surgical procedure to restore his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. The surgical procedure, to handle an issue that had continually been a well being and wellness challenge for Suga, was accomplished efficiently, and he’s at the moment resting and recovering following his doctor’s recommendation that Suga should endure a strict and unhindered interval of restoration. As many followers know, Suga has lengthy suffered from shoulder-related well being points. Suga’s shoulder points started when he was injured in an accident that occurred in 2012 earlier than his debut, and he was identified with a dislocated shoulder in 2013. Shoulder pains continued till he was additional identified in 2019 with “posterior labral tear of his left shoulder,” which signifies that the cartilage round his left shoulder joint has been torn. Since then, he has continued to obtain numerous therapy to forestall his harm from affecting his actions. Suga has lengthy suffered from a variety of signs together with the lack to lift his arms excessive and sudden bouts of ache. He underwent fixed rehabilitation and therapy throughout his profession, however sadly his signs didn’t enhance measurably. These signs have appeared with rising frequency lately, affecting Suga not solely on the stage however in the middle of his each day life as properly. Suga additionally felt that it was vital for him to revive himself to good well being to arrange for his necessary navy service in addition to his post-service musical profession. After in depth dialogue with the corporate, the choice was made to endure the surgical process. Following the surgical procedure, Suga might be unable to take part in most official actions in order that he might absolutely deal with his restoration. As soon as medical doctors decide that the positioning of the operation has healed sufficiently, Suga will start bodily remedy in order that he can in the end return to the stage wholesome and absolutely recovered. It might be troublesome for Suga to satisfy his long-awaited followers for a while, together with for the upcoming BTS “BE” album promotional actions. We apologize to each fan who has waited patiently to satisfy Suga once more, and we ask to your beneficiant and loving understanding. Suga needs his followers to know that he’s “very conscious of how involved and frightened the followers have to be and is aware of how unhappy the followers should really feel.” He stated, “Please perceive this time as being my probability to arrange to satisfy you once more robust and wholesome, and even when I have to be away for a short time, please look ahead to me to return again to you.” Huge Hit will at all times try to make sure the well being and security of all of our artists. Thanks.

Wishing Suga a speedy restoration!

