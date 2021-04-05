Replace: Cardi B Shows Love After BLACKPINK’s Rosé Takes On “WAP” Dance Challenge To Keep Promise To Fans

Up to date April 5 KST:

Cardi B has now responded to BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s “WAP” problem!

After Rosé took on the viral TikTok dance problem, followers started trending “WAPSÉ” (a mixture of “WAP” and “Rosé”) on Twitter, and phrase finally acquired round to “WAP” singer Cardi B.

On April 4 native time, the American rapper took to Twitter to disclose that she was looking for a video of Rosé dancing to the track, writing, “On the lookout for the Wapse.”

On the lookout for the Wapse . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 4, 2021

When a fan helpfully steered her in the proper path, Cardi B confirmed love by responding with affectionate awe at how lovely Rosé managed to look whereas doing the problem.

Retweeting a clip of Rosé’s problem, Cardi B wrote, “She nonetheless appears to be like so harmless…Sooo [cuteee].”

She nonetheless appears to be like sooo harmless…Sooo buteee https://t.co/tT34mpq8ox — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 4, 2021

BLACKPINK and Cardi B beforehand collaborated on the group’s track “Wager You Wanna,” one of many tracks from their first studio album “THE ALBUM,” which dropped final fall.

Authentic Article:

BLACKPINK’s Rosé made a fan’s want come true by dancing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s smash hit “WAP”!

Final month, Rosé opened her very personal TikTok account after making her extremely profitable solo debut with “On The Floor.” One in all her followers then requested her to do the viral “WAP” TikTok dance problem, commenting, “Do the WAP bestie.”

Rosé later replied by teasing, “Perhaps… maaaayybbeee if I attain 10M. ;)”

Now, simply over two weeks after she first launched her account, Rosé has hit 10 million subscribers on TikTok—and true to her phrase, she posted a video of herself taking up the “WAP” problem to maintain her promise.

Rosé wrote within the caption, “#10M!! Right here you go.”

Take a look at Rosé’s lovely “WAP” problem beneath!