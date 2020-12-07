Replace: Chungha’s Agency Confirms She Tested Positive For COVID-19 + Chungha Shares Letter To Fans

Up to date December 7 KST:

Chungha wrote a publish on her official fan café to reassure followers of her state.

She shared the next message:

Our Byulharang (Chungha’s followers), I’m leaving this publish in case you get too apprehensive if I don’t say something~ I’m sorry and sorry once more. I attempted to watch out, however I assume it wasn’t sufficient. I used to be additionally urgently notified right now and simply discovered. I’ll return once more and promote in good well being! Our Byulharang also needs to watch out and cautious as soon as extra! Don’t fear an excessive amount of, and let’s meet quickly!! As soon as once more, I’m sorry.

Original Article:

MNH Leisure has introduced that Chungha examined optimistic for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine.

On December 7, the company launched the next assertion on Chungha’s official fan café.

That is MNH Leisure. We announce that the company’s artist Chungha has examined optimistic for COVID-19. Chungha just lately discovered that she had come into contact with a confirmed case and voluntarily bought examined. On the morning of December 7, the take a look at outcomes got here out optimistic. Chungha halted all of her actions and instantly entered self-quarantine, and she or he is taking the mandatory measures instructed by well being authorities. The company’s artists and workers who’ve crossed paths with Chungha have been examined or can be examined, and we are going to take follow-up measures as essential as soon as we [receive the results]. The company will actively cooperate with the federal government’s insurance policies and disinfect the headquarters, carry out a common inspection for additional potential an infection, and do our greatest to handle all of our artists.

Chungha beforehand shared plans to launch her first full album “QUERENCIA” on January 4. She has been revealing teasers for her pre-release single “X,” which was scheduled to be launched on December 10. MNH Leisure has not but introduced how her comeback plans will change.

We want Chungha a speedy restoration!

