Replace: CRAVITY Unveils 1st Concept Photos For “Unhealthy Habits”

Up to date March 4 KST:

CRAVITY shared their first idea images for “Unhealthy Habits”!

Authentic Article:

CRAVITY is on the brink of promote their b-side “Unhealthy Habits”!

In January, CRAVITY made a comeback with their third mini album “SEASON 3 HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE,” which options the title observe “My Flip.” After ending up promotions for the track, the group will now be persevering with their custom of selling a b-side.

They’ll showcase the mini album’s observe “Unhealthy Habits,” which their labelmate Exy of WJSN wrote the lyrics for. Concept images will come out on March 4 and 6, adopted by a efficiency video on March 11.

Take a look at the complete schedule under!