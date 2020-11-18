Replace: Dal Shabet’s Subin Involved In Car Accident With No Major Accidents, Plans To Carefully Resume Activities

Up to date November 18 KST:

Dal Shabet’s Subin (DALsooobin)’s company has launched an replace on her situation.

On November 17, Subin was in a four-car collision within the Yeonpung tunnel on the Jungbu Naeryuk Expressway. The automobile in entrance had stepped on the brakes, inflicting Subin’s automobile to decelerate as nicely. The 2 automobiles behind her automobile ended up crashing into her automobile. The precise particulars are nonetheless being investigated by the police.

Her company acknowledged that Subin had obtained therapy, together with a CT scan, on the native hospital. They stated, “Luckily, as she was sporting a seatbelt, she prevented main accidents.”

The company additionally shared an replace on her scheduled actions, stating, “Though the artist expressed her private want to return to promotions instantly, the company has determined to hold out her scheduled actions fastidiously in keeping with the physician’s opinion and the artist’s well being.”

Authentic Article:

Dal Shabet’s Subin (also referred to as DALsooobin) was in a automobile accident on November 17.

Her company acknowledged, “On the afternoon of November 17, Subin was in a four-car collision within the Yeonpung tunnel on the Jungbu Naeryuk Expressway.” They continued, “Subin was instantly taken to a close-by hospital and is receiving therapy. We’ve confirmed that she doesn’t have life-threatening accidents.”

Subin had completed a filming session exterior of Seoul and was returning to town for filming of MBN’s “Miss Again” this afternoon when the automobile accident occurred. The police are investigating the small print of the accident, and Subin is awaiting take a look at outcomes on the hospital.

Her company acknowledged, “As we contemplate Subin’s well being and stability to be the utmost precedence, we plan to regulate her schedule. We ask to your understanding as her schedule might change in the meanwhile, relying on her take a look at outcomes.” They acknowledged they will share the outcomes when they’re obtained.

Subin is at present showing on the variability present “Miss Again.” She may also be performing within the net drama “Want You,” which premieres in December.

