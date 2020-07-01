Replace: DAY6’s Jae And JYP Say His Complaints About Lack Of Support Were Due To Misunderstandings

Up to date June 30 KST:

Afterward the night of June 30, Jae posted on Twitter once more to apologize and share an replace after talking with the company.

He wrote:

After speaking with the corporate once more, I believe there have been quite a lot of misunderstandings. I need to say that I’m sorry for inflicting you concern with my publish. And what I wished to precise was a private downside between the corporate and myself, it’s fully unrelated to the members, and I by no means even thought that it was. I apologize for worrying My Day by not pondering it by way of.

JYP Leisure additionally advised the information outlet Newsen, “By means of our dialog, now we have cleared up one thing that passed off due to a misunderstanding between the corporate and the member. We will probably be very cautious sooner or later in order that this type of matter doesn’t happen once more.”

Authentic Article:

DAY6’s Jae has publicly opened up in regards to the lack of help he is feeling from his company JYP Leisure and in-house label Studio J, which manages the band.

On June 29, Jae responded to an replace posted from the official DAY6 Twitter account sharing content material a couple of fellow member by saying, “Why don’t you repost my Dive stuff?” This was in reference to the truth that the content material that was shared was from Dive Studios, which additionally hosts a podcast by Jae titled “How Did I Get Right here?”

Why don’t you repost my dive stuff? https://t.co/OFdcFjhXuM — Day6 Jae (@Jae_Day6) June 29, 2020

On June 30, Jae elaborated on his frustrations in the direction of his label as he said, “Even when we’re simply speaking about latest actions, I’ve my podcast, ‘HWAITING‘ on Fb, and my collaboration with 88rising, however why do you by no means publish in regards to the actions that I do?”

최근만 들어서 파드케스트도 있었고 , 패이스북 화이팅한것도 있었고, 88rising 이랑 한 콜라보도 있었는데 왜 제가 하는 활동들은 항상 안올려주시죠? https://t.co/bkzs5DlONL — Day6 Jae (@Jae_Day6) June 30, 2020

He continued to state, “For YouTube, I used to be barely capable of get permission [to open a channel] after begging for one, whilst I used to be reproached and felt like I used to be strolling on eggshells. I did all the pieces on my own however ended up having to put an finish to ‘jaesix’ as a result of I used to be advised, ‘Individuals on the firm don’t view it favorably.’ However why is a special member capable of fortunately do this with the managers making a schedule, and the corporate offering funds for content material, in addition to different assist?”

유툽도 저는 온간욕 다 먹어가면서 눈치보면서, 빌면서 겨우 허락받고, 혼자서 다하고, 결국 “회사사람을이 좋게보지않다”라는 의견으로jaesix 접게됐는데 왜 다른 맴버는 매니저분들이 스캐줄표도 만들어주고 회사가 콘태츠 비용도 도와주고 회사직원분들의 도음을 받으면서 좋게 좋게 할수있는거죠? — Day6 Jae (@Jae_Day6) June 30, 2020

Since Could 10, DAY6 has briefly suspended group actions to permit the members to give attention to their psychological well being. Since then, the members have largely been taking break day to relaxation, and Jae shared an replace in Could about his standing.