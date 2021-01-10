Replace: Dispatch Reports All GOT7 Members Will Part Ways With JYP Entertainment + Agency Responds

Up to date January 10 KST:

Chic Artist Agency has confirmed that they’re in dialogue with GOT7’s Youngjae a couple of doable contract.

A supply from the company said to Newsen, “We’re at the moment in talks.”

Supply (1)

Authentic Article:

On January 10, Dispatch reported that every one seven members of GOT7 can be leaving JYP Entertainment.

In keeping with Dispatch, the thirty fifth Golden Disc Awards can be GOT7’s final exercise as a bunch. An business supply said, “The GOT7 members are very shut. They agreed on staying collectively, however they disagreed on the selection of their company. After a number of discussions with the corporate, they determined to half methods.”

As beforehand reported by different retailers, Dispatch defined that Jinyoung had completed his closing discussions to signal with the actor company BH Entertainment, whereas Yugyeom held his closing conferences with the higher-ups at AOMG. Beforehand, JYP Entertainment said that they had been discussing numerous prospects concerning GOT7’s contracts.

Youngjae was reportedly scouted by Chic Artist Agency, which homes Music Kang Ho, Rain, EXID’s Hani, and extra. JB has reportedly acquired provides from a well-known hip hop label in addition to a world music label and is planning to discover a place that may assist him as a solo artist.

Dispatch states that Jackson will proceed his international actions by means of his personal label Staff Wang, and he’ll perform his actions in Korea by means of a separate company. BamBam will reportedly additionally steadiness his actions in Thailand and Korea. For his actions in Korea, he’ll obtain the assistance of a content material manufacturing company, and he’s reportedly in talks to signal a contract with with MakeUs Entertainment.

In keeping with Dispatch, Mark will return to his hometown of Los Angeles, United States to spend time together with his household, after which he’ll open a YouTube channel. He’s contemplating engaged on solo music in the USA.

An acquaintance near GOT7 shared with Dispatch, “The members care lots about GOT7. Although they’ll every promote individually, they agreed to make time when GOT7 reunites.”

In response to the report, a supply from JYP Entertainment said, “We can’t verify which [agencies] every member is involved with. We’ll inform you as soon as our place concerning GOT7’s contract renewal is prepared.”

Watch Jinyoung in his most up-to-date drama “When My Love Blooms“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)