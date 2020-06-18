Replace: EXID’s Solji Confirms Plans For Solo Comeback In July

Up to date June 18 KST:

EXID’s Solji has confirmed that she will likely be returning as a solo artist subsequent month!

On June 18, C-JeS Leisure introduced that Solji will likely be releasing a brand new single album entitled “As a result of It Occurs to Be Raining At present” (literal translation) on July 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

The upcoming single album, which is able to mark Solji’s first launch since becoming a member of her new company, is claimed to be a sentimental summer time ballad composed by LOOGONE.

C-JeS Leisure commented, “The brand new single ‘As a result of It Occurs to Be Raining At present’ is definite to seize the hearts of many listeners this summer time, as a result of Solji’s distinctive depth of emotion and since it’s a ballad that showcases her excellent expertise for musical interpretation. As she formally kicks off her actions as a solo artist, it is possible for you to to see extra of Solji’s ever-growing musical expertise and distinctive type, so please present plenty of anticipation and help.”

EXID’s Solji could also be gearing up for her return as a solo artist!

On June 18, Korean media outlet SpoTV Information reported that Solji was making ready to return with a brand new solo album. Based on the report, Solji is planning to drop her new single album on July 9.

Ought to the report show true, the upcoming album mark Solji’s first new launch since EXID’s fifth mini album “We.”

