Replace: FNC Entertainment And Keeho Of New Boy Group P1Harmony Issue Statements Regarding Allegations

Following FNC Entertainment’s assertion, Keeho has shared a letter relating to the latest controversy surrounding screenshots of tweets from his former account and different allegations.

He wrote in English:

Good day that is P1Harmony’s Keeho, I want to at the beginning apologize sincerely concerning the points which were brought about in the previous couple of days. There was loads of screenshots circulating round about my Twitter account from years in the past. I want to come clean with that and inform you all that when once more I’m deeply sorry for all of the damages I would’ve brought about. The account proprietor was me, and the one who made the account was me as properly, for that purpose, this entire challenge was my mistake. I want to add nevertheless, in a bunch chat I used to be in, we used to share our passwords and go into one another’s accounts and tweet now and again. On the time the shut mates I’ve shared my password with tweeted on my account and used my account steadily. Though this did occur, the proprietor of the account is me, and me not understanding what was being tweeted and posted is my fault. I as soon as once more genuinely apologize. I might additionally prefer to say I might by no means make a racist or racially charged assertion to anybody, as an individual of color myself coming from a racially numerous neighborhood, I perceive the complexity and seriousness of racism and racial discrimination. This additionally contains micro aggressions and different cultural offences that result in the larger image of racism. This can be a real message that I wished to put in writing, as soon as once more I’m very sorry. Shifting ahead from this case, I’ll work tougher and present my skill to enhance.

On September 4, FNC Entertainment issued a press release relating to allegations made about Keeho, a member of the company’s upcoming boy group P1Harmony.

The assertion is as follows:

We’re writing to you about P1Harmony member Keeho. Keeho was a Okay-pop fan throughout his faculty days in Canada. On the time, he ran a fan account on social media with seven acquaintances that he met on-line. The account that’s been known as Keeho’s was one which he ran along with these acquaintances, who shared the password, and the account was closed on the finish of 2017. Since then, he has not used social media. The previous posts which have change into a difficulty lately weren’t written by Keeho.

Nevertheless, as a member of the group, he ought to have acknowledged the problem with the account and brought actions in opposition to it, and it’s actually his fault that he failed to take action. We sincerely apologize to the artists who had been affected by this incident and to everybody who was harm by it. The declare that Keeho was racist is totally not true.

As he grew up as an Asian in North America, he’s extra delicate to the problem of racism than anybody, and he’s properly conscious that it ought to by no means happen.

One of many posters who talked about this particular challenge wrote malicious posts about Keeho due to their private emotions relating to an acquaintance of his. We’ve confirmed that when they realized it was not true, they deleted the posts on their very own. All Okay-pop artists have been Keeho’s position fashions, and he’s admired Okay-pop artists whereas making an attempt to change into a singer. We hope that the misunderstandings which might be opposite to the fact will likely be resolved quickly, and we ask you to observe him develop right into a extra mature artist.

P1Harmony is a six-member group that may debut in October. Keeho is the chief of the group and a vocalist.

