Replace: Golden Child Shares More Teasers For January Comeback

January 1, 2021
Up to date January 1 KST:

Golden Child gave one other preview of their comeback with teaser pictures!

Unique Article:

Golden Child is making a comeback!

On January 1, Golden Child revealed a teaser video for his or her return with their fifth mini album on January 25. In black-and-white, the teaser exhibits cuts of the members’ outfits and equipment with out displaying their faces.

Watch the teaser under!

Golden Child’s social media channels have been additionally up to date with a brand new emblem picture.

The group’s newest comeback was in October with their second single album “Pump It Up.” What are your ideas and guesses on Golden Child’s new comeback idea?

