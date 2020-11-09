Replace: GOT7 Unveils Physical Album Preview For “Breath Of Love : Last Piece”

Up to date November 9 KST:

A preview of the bodily album has been launched for GOT7’s upcoming full album “Breath of Love : Last Piece”!

November 9 KST:

Extra particulars have been launched for GOT7’s upcoming comeback!

Following the teaser at midnight, it has now been revealed that GOT7’s “Breath of Love : Last Piece” shall be a full album for the primary time in two years since “Current : YOU” in 2018. That is GOT7’s fourth full album.

JYP Leisure commented concerning the album, “[GOT7] will as soon as once more seize the hearts of listeners worldwide with this comeback that comprises the seven members’ distinctive charms.”

Authentic Article:

GOT7 is confirmed to be making a comeback this month!

On November 9 at midnight KST, GOT7 dropped their official comeback poster on Twitter.

The poster reveals that GOT7 shall be returning with a brand new album titled “Breath of Love : Last Piece.” GOT7 will drop a pre-release monitor titled “Breath” on November 23 at 6 p.m. KST, whereas the album itself will drop on November 30 at 6 p.m. KST.

What are you hoping to see in GOT7’s upcoming comeback?