Replace: GOT7’s Jackson In Talks Along With Youngjae To Work With Sublime Artist Agency

Up to date January 20 KST:

Sublime Artist Agency clarified that they’re discussing a enterprise settlement with GOT7’s Jackson, not an unique contract.

The company shared, “We’re discussing a enterprise settlement with Staff Wang, the document label based and run by Jackson, quite than an unique contract with Jackson.”

Unique Article:

GOT7’s Jackson and Youngjae are each in dialogue to affix Sublime Artist Agency!

The members of GOT7 have left JYP Leisure following the expiration of their contracts with the company on January 19.

On January 20, Newsen reported that Jackson is in talks to signal with Sublime Artist Agency, and a supply from the company confirmed to Star Information, “We’re discussing an unique contract with Jackson.”

It was beforehand shared that Youngjae was additionally in dialogue to affix Sublime Artist Agency, concerning which the company supply said, “We’re nonetheless within the dialogue stage.”

Sublime Artist Agency is a complete leisure firm that works in artist administration, album planning and manufacturing, and commercial. Artists beneath Sublime Artist Agency embody Tune Kang Ho, Rain, and EXID’s Hani.

Based on reviews, Jinyoung is in talks to signal a contract with BH Leisure, Yugyeom with AOMG, and BamBam with MakeUs Leisure. Not one of the companies have confirmed that they’re signing the members but.

