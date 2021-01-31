Replace: GOT7’s Mark Departs For His Hometown Of Los Angeles After Leaving JYP Entertainment

Up to date January 31 KST:

GOT7’s Mark personally shared a message to followers!

He tweeted a selfie and wrote, “Till we meet once more, everybody be wholesome and completely happy~~”

우리 다시 만날 때 까지 다들 건강하고 그리고 행복하게 잘 지내요~~

? pic.twitter.com/JlEAE2GXk0 — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) January 31, 2021

GOT7’s Mark is heading again to his hometown after leaving JYP Entertainment.

On January 31, movies and images of Mark at Incheon Worldwide Airport had been revealed by media shops Star Information and Dispatch.

Based on Star Information, when Mark was requested when he was planning to return, he responded, “I shall be again quickly.”

The identical day, BamBam shared a video of himself and Mark on his Instagram with the caption, “I’m going to overlook you brother.”

JB then posted a photograph of Yugyeom, JB, Jackson, and Mark collectively and selected a series emoji because the caption.

All seven members of GOT7 left JYP Entertainment on January 19 following the expiration of their contracts with the company. Beforehand, Dispatch had reported that Mark was planning to return to his hometown of Los Angeles, United States to spend time together with his household, open a YouTube channel, and work on solo music. Mark has since opened his personal YouTube channel and has a collaboration monitor with Sanjoy on the way in which.

