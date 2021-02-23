Replace: HyunA Personally Denies School Violence Accusations + P NATION Shares Statement

Up to date February 23 KST:

On February 23, HyunA’s company P NATION issued a press release relating to the latest accusations made in regards to the artist.

The assertion is as follows:

Howdy. That is P NATION. We inform you that that the suspicions surrounding HyunA and the problems associated to this which have been raised on-line are false. HyunA started her profession on tv when she was 8 years outdated, so she’s obtained consideration since she was younger. She was not capable of have a traditional faculty life, and when she was younger, HyunA skilled some tough occasions attributable to that. Since her childhood when she was making ready to debut up till now after her debut, there have been falsehoods that turn into a subject of dialog as if they’re true, however HyunA considered this as one thing that she needed to cope with as a singer who receives a beneficiant quantity of affection from followers. Nevertheless, we need to state our place clearly, as we’re aiming to forestall the tarnishing of our artist’s status and in addition emotional ache attributable to false rumors and suspicions. We reiterate that HyunA by no means used violence towards somebody or triggered hurt, and the latest claims usually are not true. We are going to reply with a principled, agency stance to the unfold of false rumors and the indiscriminate elevating of suspicions. We categorical our gratitude to HyunA’s loving followers, and we are going to due our greatest in return for his or her assist and belief. Thanks.

HyunA has responded to accusations of college violence made towards herself.

An nameless particular person (hereafter known as “A”) took to an internet discussion board on February 23 to write an accusatory submit figuring out HyunA as a perpetrator of college violence. Beginning with, “HyunA, I believed you’d attain out to me first. Is it that you simply don’t keep in mind, that you simply’re pretending to not know, or do you even give it some thought?” the submit went on to say how HyunA practiced faculty violence on the author.

A continued, “Perhaps it’s since you grew to become an idol at such a younger age. The entire proof that factors to you is gone. Lately, it’s Cyworld, Instagram, and KakaoTalk, however you debuted whenever you have been so younger. I keep in mind you went into Marvel Ladies on the similar time all of your photographs on Buddy Buddy and Cyworld disappeared.”

A added, “I nonetheless keep in mind the day of the elementary faculty competition in fifth grade. You and your mates referred to as me to the again of the college, and if I didn’t come, asking since once we have been pals and that I by no means had a good friend such as you, you stated you’d come to my home. After I went, I keep in mind there have been three of you together with you, and also you took turns slapping me throughout the face. I additionally keep in mind how you took my glasses off and threw them as a result of it was uncomfortable in the event that they have been on my face..”

Lastly, A said, “The explanation I couldn’t say this earlier than is as a result of I didn’t have any proof and since I questioned who would imagine me. The one proof I’ve is the commencement album from our elementary faculty so I ponder if anybody will imagine me now, however I get so annoyed after I see you come out on TV like nothing’s fallacious. Are you even regretting what you probably did??”

Together with the submit, A added HyunA’s commencement photographs, in one in every of which HyunA’s face was ripped out. A defined, “The damaging of HyunA’s picture was not completed by me. I as soon as took my commencement album to junior highschool after listening to that she had debuted, and different college students within the class that didn’t have good relationships with HyunA broken it.”

On February 23, HyunA took to her Instagram to submit the next assertion denying the claims:

It’s been over 10 years and now virtually 14 years since I debuted and obtained a lot love. Generally, after I obtained extremely inappropriate expressions of consideration, since I’m an imperfect human too, I used to have these ideas. I’d get mad, however assume to myself that I ought to giggle it off since it is a job I selected and simply assume that it’s consideration. Or, I’d even perceive. They may simply not like who I’m. However, I don’t need myself, who will get damage and will get over it every time, or my followers, who attempt to faux like they’re used to it too and assist me on stage and on TV and not using a purpose, to get damage anymore. Lastly now, at thirty years outdated and with issue, I need to share this story. I debuted on the younger age of 15 and obtained plenty of love. I’m grateful for this and wish to proceed sharing this heat love, though it might be missing, and studying identical to now. To proceed, though I in all probability have way more I can let you know, since it’s possible you’ll need to hear about it, beginning as a supporting youngster actor on the age of eight and as a trainee at an leisure firm on the age of 12 in fifth grade, I grew up creating my dream of changing into a singer. Due to this, my faculty life, now that I’m sharing about it, was one thing I all the time wished extra from. I needed to get on the bus to the corporate as quickly as faculty was over, and with my younger mind-set, I felt like I used to be robbed of the moments I might construct reminiscences and experiences that I might solely achieve at that exact time. So what I need to say is, I’ve by no means slapped somebody on the cheek or hit anybody. I hope that whoever wrote the submit may have extra happiness come discover them.”

Korea is just lately seeing a social motion of victims of college violence and bullying coming ahead about their experiences. This comes after well-known Korean volleyball athletes, twins Lee Jae Yeong and Lee Da Yeong, have been revealed to have bullied their classmates of their faculty days and have been finally faraway from the nationwide group.

