Replace: iKON, BTOB, And SF9 In Talks To Join Mnet’s “Kingdom” + TVXQ Confirmed As MCs

Up to date January 22 KST:

MONSTA X won’t be competing on “Kingdom.”

The group’s company Starship Leisure shared on January 22, “After a lot deliberation, MONSTA X has turned down the provide to hitch ‘Kingdom.’”

Supply (1)

Up to date January 22 KST:

One other group has been reported for “Kingdom.”

SPOTV NEWS reported that SF9 is in last talks to hitch the Mnet present. The group’s company FNC Leisure commented, “SF9 acquired a proposal to hitch ‘Kingdom,’ and [their potential appearance] is being mentioned.”

Supply (1) (2)

Up to date January 22 KST:

BTOB may be becoming a member of Mnet’s “Kingdom.”

Sports activities Kyunghyang reported on January 22 that BTOB turned down the provide to compete on “Kingdom.”

In response to the report, Dice Leisure clarified, “It’s true that BTOB acquired a proposal to hitch ‘Kingdom,’ however it’s nonetheless being mentioned internally.” The company added, “We are going to share an replace when it’s confirmed whether or not or not they are going to be becoming a member of.”

BTOB initially had seven members, however Ilhoon left the group in December. As Hyunsik and Yook Sungjae are at the moment serving within the army, solely 4 members would take part if BTOB decides to hitch.

Supply (1) (2)

Up to date January 22 KST:

Following the information that iKON could also be showing on Mnet’s “Kingdom” as a competitor, the community has introduced that TVXQ will likely be internet hosting the idol competitors present.

On January 22, a spokesperson for Mnet acknowledged, “TVXQ will likely be showing on Mnet’s new program ‘Kingdom’ as MCs.”

Supply (1)

Authentic Article:

iKON could also be becoming a member of the lineup for Mnet’s “Kingdom”!

On January 22, Mnet formally introduced, “iKON is at the moment in talks to look on ‘Kingdom.’ We’re within the midst of fine-tuning the ultimate particulars.”

The community added, “We will likely be asserting the remainder of the lineup apart from iKON, THE BOYZ, ATEEZ, and Stray Youngsters very quickly. The primary broadcast is scheduled to air in April.”

Following the huge success of “Queendom” in 2019, Mnet introduced that they’d be launching a male model of the present entitled “Kingdom.” Nevertheless, not like “Queendom,” the male model kicked off with a preliminary season known as “Highway to Kingdom,” during which seven male teams competed for a spot within the last lineup of “Kingdom.” This system aired final 12 months, with THE BOYZ rising the ultimate winner of the present.

Mnet revealed through the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) final month that Stray Youngsters and ATEEZ could be becoming a member of the idol competitors present as effectively.

Are you excited to doubtlessly see iKON seem on “Kingdom”? Who else would you wish to see be part of the lineup? Share your ideas beneath, and keep tuned for updates!

Supply (1)