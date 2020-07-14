Replace: iKON’s Jinhwan And Junhoe Sustain Minor Injuries In Car Accident, YG Makes Official Statement

Up to date July 15 KST:

On the morning of July 14, YG Leisure launched an official assertion relating to the automobile accident through which iKON’s Jinhwan and Junhoe have been passengers:

We’ve confirmed {that a} car with some members of iKON inside was in an accident on July 13 on Route Three heading from Sacheon to Namhae. The accidents sustained by the motive force “A” in addition to the members [of iKON] have been minor in keeping with medical doctors, and after receiving emergency therapy, they’re presently resting at their dorm. Our company feels deep concern and heavy duty relating to the accident, which arose regardless of strict inner rules about driving below the affect. We shall be finishing up an intensive inner investigation and taking appropriately extreme measures, and the motive force “A” shall be faithfully cooperating with police investigations. We sincerely apologize.

Original Article:

iKON’s Jinhwan and Junhoe have been reportedly in a automobile accident early this morning.

On July 13, the Kyungnam Residents’ Newspaper printed a report stating that at round 3:40 a.m. KST that day, a van skidded on the moist freeway and hit a retaining wall. The van was touring from Sacheon to Namhae.

It’s reported that iKON members Jinhwan and Junhee and driver “A” had minor accidents and obtained therapy at a close-by hospital. The police discovered that “A” had been drunk driving, and they’re investigating the incident.

YG Leisure has not but launched an announcement on this report. Keep tuned for additional updates.

