Replace: ILUV’s Agency Responds To Claims That Former Member Minah Was Bullied By Members + She Disputes Their Assertions

Former ILUV member Minah responded through Instagram to additional claims from a consultant of the group.

On the night of July 16, information outlet OSEN printed an article with quotes from a consultant of ILUV, following the discharge of the company WKS ENE’s assertion (see authentic article beneath).

The consultant stated in a name with OSEN that whereas Minah has said that her contract was terminated, this isn’t the case. The supply additionally said, “Minah’s solo album was being ready for on the firm. In the course of the means of organising BOTOPASS, the ILUV members have been pretty given the possibility to audition so we tried to finish the group once more. Minah was additionally provided the alternative to audition, however she didn’t participate due to her well being challenge. So the corporate was additionally desirous about Minah’s solo album.”

The supply went on to say that whereas they tried to contact Minah after she uploaded her social media posts, she refused to satisfy with them in individual and instructed her they need to speak via attorneys. They stated, “We requested via her lawyer that she now not defame and unfold false details about the members, nevertheless she wrote a submit asking why she ought to preserve the unjust issues she’s gone via a secret.”

Later that night, Minah posted a screenshot of Instagram direct messages she obtained from somebody who seems to be a malicious commenter, who instructed her to die.

Do I’ve to die for this to be over? Will you lastly imagine me then? I wasn’t going to submit on social media, however I saved getting indignant over information articles about me. My despair, panic dysfunction, and insomnia took place after I joined the corporate and so they have been attributable to the members. Everybody within the firm is aware of. Everybody knew that I used to be having a tough time due to the members. You instructed me to not work till the autumn. I’ve by no means even heard a few solo album. Cease mendacity. And don’t message me over KakaoTalk utilizing casual speech. We don’t know one another now, however you’re impolite so I’ll transfer on. Ought to we disclose the certificates of contents? Are you able to deal with it? Did you assume I’d signal the confidentiality settlement you despatched me? Why am I not allowed to inform my very own story? Are you afraid of what I’ll say? You despatched me a confidentiality settlement as a result of what I’m saying is true. I’m powerless and I can’t put out my very own articles both, so the one place I can inform my aspect of the story is right here. I virtually died and now I’m not fearful of something. In your info, Sooyeon is talked about within the information nevertheless it’s not Sooyeon. I by no means talked about her.

Leisure company WKS ENE has spoken up in regards to the claims involving their former group ILUV and former member Minah.

It was lately revealed that former ILUV member Minah had tried to take her personal life after being a sufferer of bullying. Minah had joined ILUV in November 2019 and promoted with the tune “Open the Door” earlier than leaving the group. An nameless, unconfirmed submit on a web-based group claims that Minah had been bullied by the members whereas selling as a part of ILUV and was affected by despair and insomnia.

On July 13, Minah made a submit about her state of affairs on Instagram that reads as follows:

Because of my lawyer, I used to be capable of terminate my unique contract with the corporate. I need to thank my followers, buddies, and household who’ve been supporting me and worrying about me. I used to be taking a break from my actions attributable to despair, panic dysfunction, and insomnia, and I need to thank all of you in your supportive messages and fan letters. They gave me a lot energy. I additionally need to actually thank my lawyer for making me glad. Now I’m going to return to my authentic self. My psychiatrist instructed me, “You have got a wholesome persona that doesn’t require any psychiatric assist. You’re a individual stuffed with ardour in your desires. You didn’t do something unsuitable.” Once I heard these phrases, I cried loads. I agree with what my psychiatrist stated. I, too, know that I did nothing unsuitable. As I’m scripting this, I really feel very glad. I need to thank composer Yoon Sang Jo for giving me many strains within the good tune “Open the Door,” regardless that I’ll have been missing. Thanks for giving me unforgettable happiness. I need to thank our trainer Ko Younger Gained, who made the choreography for “Open the Door,” for occasionally giving me heat compliments. I had a tough time with despair, panic dysfunction, and insomnia, and I used to be capable of heal with the tune and dance. And I need to thank my trainer Jung Pil Gyu for all the time listening to me, worrying about me, and giving me heat recommendation and comfort. You appreciated my expertise and taught me many issues. I will probably be more healthy and return to my previous self. I’ll proceed to be energetic within the leisure trade. I’ve by no means given up on my desires. I’ll proceed to be energetic sooner or later. I hope everybody who reads this will probably be wholesome and glad!

Then on July 15, she gave one other replace on her Instagram that reads as follows:

I posted a message two days in the past and lots of people contacted me. Thanks a lot in your concern… Thanks very a lot. I’m sorry I haven’t replied to everybody but. It’s the primary time my telephone has been ringing continuous with calls and messages. Many individuals are asking if I ate and if I’m okay now. I’m nonetheless unable to eat. I at present weigh 36 kilograms (roughly 79 kilos). As for the way I’m doing, I don’t know. One factor I can inform you is that I obtained a name from the corporate asking me to maintain this a secret. I don’t know why I’ve to maintain it a secret. Shouldn’t you apologize? I need to obtain an apology from the individuals who gave me a tough time. They’re in all probability watching this secretly. Give it some thought you probably have a conscience. I’m dying. Is that what you need? For me to die? I do know you’re watching this secretly. Don’t cover. I’m in sufficient ache proper now, so please don’t hassle me.

On the identical day, Minah revealed via a video on her YouTube channel Cocoah that she had tried to take her personal life the previous day. Thankfully, she was saved simply in time by a police officer, whom she thanked within the video. She confessed that she was struggling and pleaded the individuals who have been bullying her to cease.

Reportedly, the previous members of the now-disbanded woman group ILUV are getting ready to re-debut in the identical company as a part of a brand new woman group referred to as BOTOPASS in August.

The company responded to the rumors surrounding Minah and the opposite ILUV members with the next official assertion:

That is WKS ENE. We wish to categorical the company’s place on the false details about Minah being harassed by all six members of ILUV. With rumors of verbal abuse and assault circulating lately, we understand this might significantly defame our company’s artists and the previous members who’re discovering their very own paths, so we determined to provide an evidence on the matter. Minah has been on a break since January for well being causes. The company wished to provide her an opportunity for a brand new undertaking, however she said that she wanted extra time to recuperate, so we allowed her to increase her break. It’s unlucky that such an incident has occurred on this state of affairs. WKS ENE and the six former members of ILUV need to make it clear that her claims will not be true. For some cause, Minah is refusing to satisfy us, however we learn on her social media account that she is affected by psychological sicknesses, similar to extreme insomnia, so we tried to chorus from taking additional motion whereas hoping her well being would recuperate. The six members are shocked and damage by the one-sided and absurd claims made by one one who is stating that she is experiencing difficulties with psychological well being. It’s particularly puzzling how she may accuse a member who had not lived on the dorm along with her. However, we now have no selection however to take separate authorized motion to guard our artists from actions that proceed to unfold groundless content material and harm their picture and repute. Additionally, we wish to ask you to please chorus from writing speculative articles or malicious feedback based mostly on unconfirmed info, and in the event you posted one thing attributable to a misunderstanding, we would respect it in the event you may voluntarily take it down. We apologize for the delay in our response. The company wanted to verify the precise info about what Minah claimed earlier than expressing our place. Thanks.

If you need to speak to somebody, please don’t hesitate to hunt assist and attain out. Click on right here for an inventory of worldwide hotlines which you could name, and in the event you can’t discover your nation listed, please name your native emergency quantity.

