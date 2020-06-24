Replace: Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung, And Kang Tae Oh Confirm For Upcoming Romance Drama

Up to date June 24 KST:

Im Siwan, Women’ Era’s Sooyoung, and Kang Tae Oh are confirmed to hitch Shin Se Kyung within the upcoming JTBC drama “Run On” (literal title)!

Im Siwan will likely be starring as Ki Solar Kyum, a well-liked short-distance monitor and subject athlete of the nationwide staff who retires after a life-changing occasion. When he meets Shin Se Kyung’s character Oh Mi Joo, he opens his eyes to a brand new world he has by no means referred to as a runner. Oh Mi Joo additionally finds herself counting on Ki Solar Kyum, who fatefully seems in entrance of her.

Sooyoung will play sports activities company CEO Website positioning Dan Ah, whereas Kang Tae Oh would be the artwork pupil Lee Younger Hwa. Although Website positioning Dan Ah was the one little one of Seomyung Group, she was pushed down the order of successors for being feminine. To regain what’s rightfully hers, she does the whole lot she will be able to to grow to be good. Whereas dwelling her aggressive life, she meets Lee Younger Hwa, a captivating artwork pupil who’s in style at college. Lee Younger Hwa’s hobbies are to exit on the streets to attract or to look at films in a snug place and draw croquis. Someday, he runs into Website positioning Dan Ah, an odd lady who asks him to attract for her, and he turns into intrigued by her.

The producers shared, “‘Run On’ will inform the story of two characters, who beforehand lived in fully totally different worlds, as they meet one another and develop, break the mildew they’d confined themselves to, and affect and love each other. I hope that the drama will present viewers with a while to consider the language and technique of communication by way of which we convey our honest ideas. Fashionable actors Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung, Kang Tae Oh, and extra, who’ve performing abilities in addition to a powerful presence, will talk with the viewers by way of this distinctive romance drama through the latter half of the yr. We ask to your curiosity and anticipation.”

“Run On” is ready to air within the second half of this yr on JTBC.

Actress Shin Se Kyung has confirmed for the upcoming JTBC drama “Run On” (literal title).

The drama follows the story of a former monitor and subject athlete named Ki Solar Kyum who turns into a sports activities agent.

Shin Se Kyung will likely be enjoying Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator who’s grounded and true to her feelings, though she finds it tough to open her coronary heart. Whereas Ki Solar Kyum is fated to maintain operating whereas trying ahead, Oh Mi Joo is accustomed to trying again and replaying the identical scenes again and again.

In talks to hitch Shin Se Kyung in “Run On” are Im Siwan (within the function of Ki Solar Kyum), Women’ Era’s Sooyoung, and Kang Tae Oh.

