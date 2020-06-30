Replace: ITZY Announces Launch Of Official Light Ring

Up to date June 30 KST:

ITZY is releasing an official gentle ring!

Following the mysterious teaser earlier, the group’s official social media posted a picture with a sneak peek of the official gentle ring.

Keep tuned for extra particulars!

Unique Article:

ITZY has dropped a mysterious new teaser!

On June 30 at midnight KST, ITZY’s official Twitter account shared a poster with the phrases, “Wield your expectation.” The caption on the tweet reads, “Coming quickly.”

Earlier this month, JYP Leisure had confirmed that ITZY was getting ready for a comeback later this summer time.

Editor’s Be aware: It is a corrected model of a earlier article.