Replace: Ji Soo To Leave “River Where The Moon Rises” + Na In Woo Confirmed To Replace Him

Up to date March 5 KST:

Na In Woo has been confirmed to take over Ji Soo’s function in “River Where the Moon Rises.”

After it was revealed within the morning that the actor was in talks for the drama, the manufacturing group has now confirmed, “Na In Woo has been forged for the function of On Dal.”

As introduced by KBS earlier, Na In Woo will start showing in episode 9 of the drama.

KBS has formally introduced that Ji Soo will likely be leaving the forged of the drama “River Where the Moon Rises.”

Earlier this week, the actor was swept up in a number of allegations of faculty violence, and he responded on March 4 with a handwritten letter of apology for his previous habits. The producers of “River Where the Moon Rises” instantly cancelled that day’s shoot, however they acknowledged that as a result of they’d already accomplished 95 % of filming for the drama, they’d be holding a gathering to debate how one can proceed following the controversy.

On the morning of March 5, a spokesperson for KBS informed Star Information that they’d in the end come to the choice that Ji Soo could be leaving the drama.

“Ji Soo, who has just lately turn out to be the middle of controversy, will likely be stepping down from ‘River Where the Moon Rises,’” they acknowledged. “We’re in presently in discussions with the manufacturing firm about our subsequent steps.”

That very same morning, Na In Woo’s company Dice Leisure confirmed that the “Mr. Queen” star is in talks to take over Ji Soo’s function. A consultant of the company acknowledged, “Na In Woo has obtained a suggestion to affix ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ within the function of On Dal, and he’s presently reviewing the supply.”

In the mean time, discussions are nonetheless ongoing over whether or not the upcoming episodes of “River Where the Moon Rises” that had been scheduled for March 8 and 9 will make it to air.

