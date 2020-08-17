Replace: Kang Sora Announces Marriage To Non-Celebrity Boyfriend + Shares Letter To Fans

Up to date August 17 KST:

Together with her company’s announcement of her marriage, Kang Sora shared a handwritten letter on her official fan café known as Bling Bling.

Learn her full letter beneath:

Good day, that is Kang Sora.

It’s been some time since I’ve stated hiya to the Bling Bling household.

I’m nervous and nervous about greeting you, however I wished to personally share this information with you first, so I’m writing every phrase with braveness.

It has already been 11 years since I debuted. Due to all of you who congratulated me and have been happier for me than even I used to be for myself, I felt gratitude that can’t be totally expressed in phrases. Due to the assist and love you gave me throughout the 11 years, I used to be capable of keep sturdy and are available this far. I sincerely thanks for at all times staying by my facet and making me really feel safe.

I, Kang Sora, who loads of you at Bling Bling have thought of their youthful sister, pal, or older sister, am getting married in late August. You’re most likely stunned by the sudden information. I discovered a great individual that I wish to spend the remainder of my life with, so I’m sharing this excellent news with you thru this letter.

I’ll work arduous to indicate a cheerful married life and lots of extra sides as an actress in order that I can return [what I’ve received] to all of you who imagine in and assist me. Please proceed to observe over me.

Although everyone seems to be having a tough time today, I genuinely hope that you’re staying wholesome. Thanks for studying this lengthy letter.

From, Kang Sora.