Replace: Kang Sora Announces Marriage To Non-Celebrity Boyfriend + Shares Letter To Fans

Up to date August 17 KST:
Together with her company’s announcement of her marriage, Kang Sora shared a handwritten letter on her official fan café known as Bling Bling.
Learn her full letter beneath:
Good day, that is Kang Sora.
It’s been some time since I’ve stated hiya to the Bling Bling household.
I’m nervous and nervous about greeting you, however I wished to personally share this information with you first, so I’m writing every phrase with braveness.
It has already been 11 years since I debuted. Due to all of you who congratulated me and have been happier for me than even I used to be for myself, I felt gratitude that can’t be totally expressed in phrases. Due to the assist and love you gave me throughout the 11 years, I used to be capable of keep sturdy and are available this far. I sincerely thanks for at all times staying by my facet and making me really feel safe.
I, Kang Sora, who loads of you at Bling Bling have thought of their youthful sister, pal, or older sister, am getting married in late August. You’re most likely stunned by the sudden information. I discovered a great individual that I wish to spend the remainder of my life with, so I’m sharing this excellent news with you thru this letter.
I’ll work arduous to indicate a cheerful married life and lots of extra sides as an actress in order that I can return [what I’ve received] to all of you who imagine in and assist me. Please proceed to observe over me.
Although everyone seems to be having a tough time today, I genuinely hope that you’re staying wholesome. Thanks for studying this lengthy letter.
From, Kang Sora.
Supply (1)
Authentic Article:
Actress Kang Sora has made a shock marriage announcement!
Learn her company’s assertion beneath:
Good day. That is Plum Actors.
We’re saying some information concerning actress Kang Sora.
Plum Actors’ actress Kang Sora and her older non-celebrity boyfriend, based mostly on their belief and love for each other, have determined to tie the knot.
The marriage was initially scheduled for August 29, however the ceremony has been canceled as a result of COVID-19 state of affairs worsening once more. The ceremony will likely be changed by a small gathering between the couple and their direct households.
In consideration of the non-celebrity groom-to-be and either side’s household, all particulars will likely be stored personal, so we ask for the reporters’ understanding.
Kang Sora will proceed to greet all of you as an actress with good initiatives and actions.
Please ship assist and blessings to actress Kang Sora, who’s going through a brand new starting in her life.
Thanks.
Congratulations to Kang Sora and her associate!
Watch Kang Sora in “Revolutionary Love” beneath:
Watch Now
Supply (1)
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment