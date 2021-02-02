Replace: KBS Unveils Details About Yoo Jae Suk’s New Variety Show + Jo Byeong Gyu In Talks To Join

Up to date February 2 KST:

Jo Byeong Gyu might be becoming a member of Yoo Jae Suk in his new KBS selection present!

On February 2, HB Leisure shared, “Jo Byeong Gyu has obtained a suggestion to affix Yoo Jae Suk’s new selection present and is reviewing it.”

Unique Article:

KBS shared particulars about Yoo Jae Suk’s upcoming selection present!

In January of this yr, it was confirmed that Yoo Jae Suk goes to be a part of a brand new KBS program.

On January 2, KBS lastly revealed the main points of it. The variability present can be an out of doors actuality present and never an indoor discuss present. Chief producer (CP) Kim Kwang Soo, who produced “Comfortable Collectively,” and producing director (PD) Park Min Jung will work collectively to direct it. This system is aiming to broadcast within the first half of the yr, and extra particulars can be unveiled in a while.

This system’s manufacturing workforce said, “We’ve been working with Yoo Jae Suk for a very long time, so we’re getting ready with nice religion and the most effective teamwork. Since he’s returning to KBS in a couple of yr, he’s very motivated. In order to current a great selection present, we’re carefully sharing opinions and preparing for it, so please stay up for it.”

