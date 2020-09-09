Replace: KNK Shares Teaser Schedule For “KNK AIRLINE” Comeback

Up to date September 10 KST:

KNK shared a teaser “flight schedule” for his or her return with “KNK AIRLINE”!

Unique Article:

KNK is making a long-awaited return!

The group has now introduced that they’ll be making a comeback with their third mini album “KNK AIRLINE” on September 17 at 6 p.m. KST.

Take a look at a primary teaser under!

KNK most lately made a comeback in July 2019 with “Sundown.” They held an internet live performance titled “KNK X Vanilla Stage” on Naver’s V Reside in July of this 12 months.