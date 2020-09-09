General News

Replace: KNK Shares Teaser Schedule For “KNK AIRLINE” Comeback

September 9, 2020
1 Min Read

Up to date September 10 KST:

KNK shared a teaser “flight schedule” for his or her return with “KNK AIRLINE”!

Unique Article:

KNK is making a long-awaited return!

The group has now introduced that they’ll be making a comeback with their third mini album “KNK AIRLINE” on September 17 at 6 p.m. KST.

Take a look at a primary teaser under!

KNK most lately made a comeback in July 2019 with “Sundown.” They held an internet live performance titled “KNK X Vanilla Stage” on Naver’s V Reside in July of this 12 months.

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment