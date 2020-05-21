Replace: Lai Kuanlin Appeals Court Decision To Dismiss Request To Suspend Contract With Cube Entertainment + Cube Gives Statement

Up to date Might 20 KST:

Cube Entertainment gave an announcement to information shops following Lai Kuanlin’s announcement about their authorized battle.

On the night of Might 20, a supply from Cube advised Newsen, “On Might 19, the Seoul Excessive Court determined to dismiss the appellate trial over our company artist Lai Kuanlin’s request to droop his unique contract with our firm.” They added, “Our firm respects the court docket’s determination and we plan to amicably resolve this by talks with him.”

Authentic Article:

Lai Kuanlin has shared that he has filed an attraction in his authorized battle with Cube Entertainment.

Final July, Lai Kuanlin filed a termination request for his contract with the company, along with his authorized representatives explaining that the choice was made as Cube had taken actions that violated their contract, together with promoting his administration rights to a 3rd get together, resulting in Lai Kuanlin dropping belief within the company. Cube responded that they’d acted with permission from Lai Kuanlin, which prompted a second response from his authorized representatives countering their statements. In November, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed Lai Kuanlin’s request to droop his unique contract with Cube.

On Might 19, Lai Kuanlin took to his Weibo account to share an announcement from his authorized representatives Shanghai TianSun Regulation Agency and mentioned, “Thanks for the religion and encouragement you’ve shared in these tough instances, and I’ll proceed to work laborious.”

Within the assertion, his authorized representatives state, “The choice to dismiss our consumer’s request to droop his unique contract along with his Korean company is presently in appellate court docket proceedings.”

They continued to state, “Our consumer needs to precise gratitude to Cube Entertainment for the stage alternatives they’ve offered. Though we’ve got tried to seek for a peaceable decision of fine religion, the dispute has continued between the 2 events and has had a extreme impact on our consumer.”

Their assertion continued, “Lai Kuanlin will proceed to focus his actions in China and return with even higher work sooner or later.”

