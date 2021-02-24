Replace: LOONA’s Chuu’s Agency Denies School Violence Allegations, Shares Plans For Legal Action

Up to date February 24 KST:

Following accusations of faculty violence made in opposition to LOONA’s Chuu, BlockBerry Inventive has issued an additional assertion.

Howdy. That is BlockBerry Inventive. We’re releasing our extra assertion concerning what’s circulating on-line at the moment (February 23) in relation to our artist LOONA. After we first got here throughout what’s circulating about LOONA, we did our greatest to first set up the info about it. After having an in-depth assembly with the member and evaluating all of the circumstances and conditions that an company can affirm, we’re releasing this assertion. The claims on-line about LOONA are malicious and clearly false data. Now we have subsequently decided that we will not overlook the indiscriminate unfold of false data associated to our artist LOONA. To be able to shield our artist, we plan to file a prison criticism on February 24 by means of the regulation agency Lee & Ko for the crime of defamation by spreading false data. As well as, we now have recognized malicious posts that qualify as defamation, as they unfold groundless false data whereas mentioning our artist’s actual identify, and so we are going to safe proof and take robust motion in opposition to the disseminators. We categorical our due to everybody who loves LOONA, and we promise to do our greatest to guard our artists. Lastly, we ask this of you once more. Please chorus from making speculative experiences about unconfirmed claims and indiscriminately disseminating posts. Thanks.

As well as, a submit was uploaded to a web-based group on February 23 by somebody describing themselves as the primary one who accused Chuu of faculty violence. “Every part I wrote was exaggerated,” they stated.

“I wasn’t on superb phrases with Kim Ji Woo throughout our college days, and I believe that as time handed, my reminiscences grew to become embellished and altered,” they wrote. “I ought to have taken down the submit once I first wrote it and felt that one thing was improper, however now we’ve reached this level because of my poor judgement. Every part is my fault.”

They went on to apologize to Chuu, her fellow members, the company, and their followers. “I’ll delete all the different posts about college violence,” they stated. “I apologize for inflicting an uproar. I didn’t count on that it might escalate thus far. I as soon as once more sincerely apologize to LOONA’s Chuu.”

Unique Article:

BlockBerry Inventive has launched a press release concerning the accusations of faculty violence made in opposition to LOONA’s Chuu.

On February 22, an nameless individual (hereafter known as “A”) claiming to have graduated the identical center college as Chuu wrote a submit on a web-based group accusing Chuu of faculty violence. A wrote, “Firstly, I’m a good friend who used to hang around with Kim Ji Woo (Chuu’s given identify), despite the fact that we weren’t very shut associates to the extent that I’d go to her home. In our first yr, there was a classmate ‘B,’ who was like the massive shot within the class, and Kim Ji Woo acted as the center individual subsequent to B driving a wedge between others. B and Kim Ji Woo made folks outcasts, and the explanation was at all times simply because they didn’t like the opposite individual. Then, my shut good friend was made into an outcast. They had been the one one who ate with me, and I don’t know if Kim Ji Woo didn’t like that, however she made it appear as if I used to be the chief in making my shut good friend an outcast. After I got here to my senses, I used to be the one being made into an outcast.”

A added, “She was within the center driving a wedge between folks, and I can’t neglect how Kim Ji Woo talked as if she did nothing improper. Later, she invited me to a bunch chat, and he or she threatened and cursed at me. There was a time when she blocked me on the college gates and cursed at me once I was attempting to go residence.”

A continued, “I didn’t suppose I did something improper, however Kim Ji Woo saved asking me to apologize, and I saved leaving the chat once they invited me and leaving the chat once more once they invited me once more. I keep in mind on my means residence, they pulled at my hair and requested me why I didn’t apologize. They nagged at me loads, saying I smelled and telling me to scrub my hair. On the time, my hair obtained greasy immediately even when I washed every single day as a result of I used to be going by means of puberty, and since I obtained cursed at a lot, I even washed my hair 3 times a day throughout break.”

Lastly, A talked about, “In fact, she didn’t hit folks usually or steal cash like the opposite celebrities swept up in class violence controversies. Nevertheless, that is clearly college violence. There have to be extra associates and victims who keep in mind this, so I’d be grateful if these folks additionally uploaded proof.”

Following the submit, one other nameless individual, who claims to have graduated from the identical elementary and center college as Chuu, made comparable accusations of Chuu driving a wedge between her and her associates by telling her the improper assembly location or by making up lies. The author additionally posted that they assumed Chuu stole their belongings that went lacking once they noticed Chuu getting caught stealing at a stationary retailer.

On February 23, Chuu’s company BlockBerry Inventive launched the next assertion denying the claims:

Howdy. That is BlockBerry Inventive. We’re giving our assertion on the difficulty that’s at the moment being unfold on-line concerning our company’s artist, LOONA’s Chuu. First, we are going to make the connection between the difficulty and related data clear and do our greatest in order that no extra victims will likely be made. The claims raised embrace data that’s totally different from the reality. Thus, the difficulty ought to not be indiscriminately unfold any additional. The corporate will even take all measures attainable inside the limits if our artist’s picture and repute are harmed by means of false data with none proof. Moreover, we received’t overlook this concern, and we’ll do our greatest to guard our artist’s rights and curiosity. Lastly, we ask speculative experiences primarily based on one-sided claims that haven’t been confirmed to be shunned being made. Thanks.

Chuu debuted as a member of LOONA in 2018, and he or she lately guested on MBC’s “How Do You Play?”

