Replace: Mark Reunites With NCT Dream In Track Video For “Déjà Vu”

Up to date October 8 KST:

A observe video has been shared for NCT Dream’s “Déjà Vu”!

Watch it under:

Authentic Article:

NCT has revealed teaser pictures for “Déjà Vu” sung by the members of NCT Dream, together with Mark!

“Déjà Vu” can be a part of NCT’s upcoming second album “RESONANCE Pt. 1.” It’s described as a dance observe with parts of hip hop and pop, and the lyrics are in regards to the subject of “dance.” A “observe video” for “Déjà Vu” can be launched on October 8 at 6 p.m. KST.

NCT is making a 23-member comeback with two extra members, Sungchan and Shotaro. The album “RESONANCE Pt. 1” will embrace songs by NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV, in addition to numerous NCT U combos. The album is ready for launch on October 12 at 6 p.m. KST, and a Half Two can be launched in November. Try the earlier album teasers and data on member combos for the album’s songs right here.

Check out the teaser pictures under!

Supply (1)