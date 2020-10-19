Replace: MLD Entertainment’s New Boy Group T1419 Drops Debut Trailer

Up to date October 19 KST:

MLD Entertainment’s new boy group T1419 has shared a debut trailer!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dHFfLWjJew

Unique Article:

On October 18, MLD Leisure launched official social media accounts for his or her upcoming boy group T1419.

In a earlier report, MLD Leisure had introduced that they’d partnered with NHN and Sony Music to be able to produce a serious new boy group. On the time, a supply from MLD Leisure acknowledged, “We’re making ready a brand new boy group in partnership with NHN and Sony Music with the objective of debuting on the finish of this 12 months.”

NHN is a world IT firm that covers fields like video games, finance, leisure, IT, commercials, and extra. Sony Music Leisure is a world document label, one of many three largest on the earth, and has over 60 branches in numerous international locations around the globe.

The new boy group is a part of an formidable undertaking that goals for a debut not solely in South Korea but additionally in the USA and Japan. The members have acquired systematic coaching and are mentioned to excel in areas like visuals, vocals, rap, efficiency, producing, and languages.

After MLD partnered with NHN to increase its international leisure enterprise, live performance manufacturing, and new-generation platform enterprise, it attracted 5 billion gained of funding. The company beforehand fashioned a enterprise partnership with ICM Companions, a serious American company, to organize for an American debut.

MLD Leisure at present homes the lady group MOMOLAND and Yeonwoo, who’s a former member of MOMOLAND now selling as an actress.

#MLD NEW GROUP #T1419 OFFICIAL SNS가 오픈 되었습니다. 팬 여러분들의 많은 관심과 사랑 부탁드립니다?? — MLD ENTERTAINMENT (@mld_official_) October 18, 2020

T1419 has additionally shared a schedule for his or her upcoming October promotions:

Supply (1)