Replace: MOMOLAND’s Nancy Tests Negative For COVID-19 + To Resume Activities

Up to date November 29 KST:

MLD Leisure has confirmed that MOMOLAND’s Nancy has examined damaging for COVID-19.

Learn the company’s assertion beneath:

Hey. That is MLD Leisure. Our artist MOMOLAND’s Nancy was examined for COVID-19, and she or he obtained a damaging consequence on November 29. Upon verification, it was discovered that Nancy’s path didn’t overlap with a confirmed COVID-19 affected person’s path in any respect, opposite to what we had acknowledged initially. Thus, Nancy and her group MOMOLAND will resume actions beginning November 30. We as soon as once more apologize for inflicting concern to many.

Supply (1)

Unique Article:

MOMOLAND’s Nancy is not going to be showing on in the present day’s broadcast of MBC’s “Music Core.”

On November 28, the woman group’s company MLD Leisure introduced that Nancy is at present in self-quarantine after present process testing for COVID-19.

The total assertion is offered beneath:

Hey, that is MLD Leisure. MOMOLAND’s Nancy voluntarily underwent testing for COVID-19 after her path overlapped with somebody who examined constructive for the virus. Due to this fact, she will likely be following the federal government’s pointers and going into self-quarantine till additional instruction is given by well being authorities. For security causes, Nancy is not going to be showing in in the present day’s (November 28) broadcast of MBC’s “Music Core” in addition to the opposite actions she was scheduled for. We’ll give an replace as quickly as we get the check outcomes. We apologize for inflicting concern to many individuals. Thanks.

Supply (1)