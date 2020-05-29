Replace: N.Flying Drops Melody Spoiler For Comeback With “Oh actually.”

General News

May 29, 2020
Up to date Might 29 KST:

A melody spoiler has been launched for N.Flying’s upcoming title observe “Oh actually.”

Test it out under:

N.Flying is making a comeback!

On Might 28, the band shared a poster for his or her comeback with their seventh mini album “So, Tong” (literal title, that means communication in Korean). The poster reveals that the title observe is “Oh actually.,” and the album will drop on June 10 at 6 p.m. KST.

This will probably be N.Flying’s first comeback with their new member Website positioning Dong Sung, who was previously a member of HONEYST.

Keep tuned for extra updates!

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

