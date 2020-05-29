Replace: N.Flying Drops Melody Spoiler For Comeback With “Oh actually.”

Up to date Might 29 KST:
A melody spoiler has been launched for N.Flying’s upcoming title observe “Oh actually.”
Test it out under:
N.Flying is making a comeback!
On Might 28, the band shared a poster for his or her comeback with their seventh mini album “So, Tong” (literal title, that means communication in Korean). The poster reveals that the title observe is “Oh actually.,” and the album will drop on June 10 at 6 p.m. KST.
N.Flying 7TH MINI ALBUM ‘So, 通 (소통)’
TITLE POSTER
▶ TITLE – 아 진짜요. (Oh actually.)
— 엔플라잉 (N.Flying) (@NFlyingofficial) Might 28, 2020
This will probably be N.Flying’s first comeback with their new member Website positioning Dong Sung, who was previously a member of HONEYST.
Keep tuned for extra updates!
