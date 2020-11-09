Replace: NCT Confirms “RESONANCE Pt. 2” Release Date And Number Of Tracks

Up to date November 9 KST:

NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 2” is confirmed for launch on November 23 at 6 p.m. KST!

Eight extra songs will likely be added to the album along with the 13 songs from “RESONANCE Pt. 1.” This contains the title monitor “90’s Love” and 5 different new songs in addition to instrumental tracks “Interlude: Current to Future,” a tune portraying the circulate of time from the current to the long run, and “Outro: Dream Routine,” a tune that reveals NCT’s dedication for his or her future. The album will comprise 21 tracks in whole.

“RESONANCE Pt. 1,” launched final month, noticed nice success. The album earned the “million vendor” title in every week since its launch and finally reached over 1.4 million copies in gross sales (as of November 6). NCT additionally ranked excessive on music charts all around the world with the album, together with Billboard’s High 200 Albums chart (No. 6) and Artist 100 (No. 3), iTunes High Albums charts in 35 international locations, Oricon’s weekly albums chart (No. 2) in Japan, QQ Music’s digital album gross sales chart (No. 1) in China, and plenty of extra.

