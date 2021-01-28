Replace: Park Eun Suk’s Agency Responds To Reports That He Abandoned His Previous Pets; Actor Shares Statement

Park Eun Suk left a proof on his fan cafe relating to allegations of recurring abandonment.

He mentioned, “I’m sorry to have brought on you a variety of fear. There are lots of instances when an issue comes out when individuals are too busy, and folks begin attacking you. It’s intriguing and gorgeous that that is occurring to me. First off, I’d prefer to apologize for inflicting concern to the members of the fan membership.”

He continued, “My pets are rising up properly. The official clarification will probably be launched at this time, so don’t fear an excessive amount of. I’m flustered that I’ve to elucidate the false remarks of people that declare they know me, however since individuals are frightened, I will probably be releasing an announcement. I at all times respect your curiosity and affection.”

Howdy, that is Hunus Leisure.

We wish to ship our official stance relating to Park Eun Suk’s pets.

Initially, thanks to your nice curiosity and love in direction of the actor, and we apologize for inflicting you concern in regards to the present controversial scenario.

Nevertheless, after confirming the main points, the suspicions associated to his pets will not be true in any respect, and we wish to clarify the present scenario that’s being distorted.

Initially, the poodle was a pet canine that Park Eun Suk raised along with his grandmother at her home, the place he got here to stay when he first arrived in Korea.

Then the actor grew to become unbiased and lived alone on the time, so he raised an Previous English Sheep Canine and two cats. He then entered the corporate’s lodging as a result of his tough scenario, and he wasn’t capable of increase any pets on the dorm.

He was heartbroken by the inevitable scenario, however after deep consideration, he despatched his canine to an proprietor who had a house with a big yard. The identical factor occurred to his cats as properly. They had been despatched to an acquaintance who knew about his scenario and expressed their want to increase them. They’re nonetheless protecting in contact, and he checks to see they’re in good well being.

After that, Park Eun Suk left the corporate’s lodging and moved to a half-basement room. At the moment, as a result of his grandmother was previous and couldn’t maintain the poodle talked about earlier, the actor grew to become in control of it once more. Nevertheless, he wasn’t capable of increase the canine in such an atmosphere for a very long time, so he despatched it to a feminine relative. The poodle continues to be doing properly underneath her care.

Park Eun Suk is an actor who loves animals greater than anybody else. He is aware of that he has to take accountability for his pets till the tip, so he’s nonetheless sorry for not having the ability to try this as a result of unavoidable circumstances. He nonetheless interacts along with his kinfolk and acquaintances who’re caring for his earlier pets.

As soon as once more, we apologize for this, and Park Eun Suk mentioned that he’ll use the earlier incidents as a studying alternative with the intention to be certain this gained’t occur once more.

Lastly, the allegations of Park Eun Suk acquiring animals from a pet store and the reviews associated to the beagle will not be true in any respect. His pets had been adopted by acquaintances and members of the family, and he by no means raised a beagle earlier than. It’s a pity that there are posts distorting the reality.

We wish to inform you that we’ll take authorized motion sooner or later towards false posts and slander.

We’ll at all times heed the suggestions you present for our actors, and they’ll proceed to work laborious in performing with a humble perspective.