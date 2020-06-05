Replace: Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ruby, And The Boyz’s Younghoon Confirmed For Drama Based On Hit Webtoon

Up to date June 5 KST:

The most important solid has been confirmed for the drama adaptation of the hit webtoon “Love Revolution”!

Along with Park Ji Hoon, it has been confirmed that Lee Ruby and The Boyz’s Younghoon shall be starring within the drama.

Rookie actress Lee Ruby shall be enjoying Wang Ja Rim, the woman who Gong Joo Younger (Park Ji Hoon) falls for at first sight. The Boyz member Younghoon will play Gong Joo Younger’s finest pal Lee Kang Woo, a preferred man who may be chilly but additionally playful.

Born in 2000, Lee Ruby beforehand impressed along with her position in “Memorist,” and this shall be her first main position. “Love Revolution” can even mark Younghoon’s appearing debut.

Authentic Article:

It’s official: Park Ji Hoon will quickly be starring in an adaptation of the favored webtoon “Love Revolution”!

On June 5, Kakao M introduced, “Park Ji Hoon has been confirmed for the position of the candy, pure-hearted Gong Joo Younger within the digital unique drama ‘Love Revolution.’”

Based on the hit webtoon of the identical title, “Love Revolution” is described as a “distinctive romance” about youngsters navigating love, friendship, and the chaos of highschool. The story will focus primarily on Gong Joo Younger, a cute and lovable pupil who falls in love at first sight with the standoffish and widespread Wang Ja Rim.

Unwavering in his love for Wang Ja Rim, the assured and cheerful Gong Joo Younger isn’t shy about his emotions and is set to win her coronary heart it doesn’t matter what. Nonetheless, regardless of his mild, candy nature in relation to love, Gong Joo Younger can also be a steadfast, loyal pal who exhibits off a more durable and extra mature facet when his mates want his assist.

A spokesperson for Kakao M commented, “We plan to fill ‘Love Revolution’ with the tales of youngsters’ desires, love, and friendship, instructed from their perspective and in a approach that matches modern-day sensibilities. We ask that you just control the transformation of Park Ji Hoon, who has proven off all kinds of charms by his many actions, and what sort of new charms he’ll show in his position as Gong Joo Younger. Please present him a variety of love and curiosity.”

“Love Revolution” is scheduled to start filming in June and can premiere someday within the second half of this yr.

Are you excited to see Park Ji Hoon star on this new internet drama? Share your ideas with us under!

