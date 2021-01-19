Replace: Park Si Yeon Booked For Drunk Driving Incident, Agency And Actress Share Statements

Up to date January 20 KST:

Park Si Yeon has posted an apology on her Instagram account following the information of her latest DUI (driving underneath the affect).

She wrote:

That is Park Si Yeon.

As I ought to personally apologize, I’m cautiously importing a publish on my private account.

First, I sincerely apologize for evoking criticism.

Whatever the motive, it was one thing that shouldn’t be achieved. I thought of it calmly and I’m regretting and deeply reflecting on myself.

I’m so sorry to the individuals who help and cherish me as nicely.

As soon as once more, I’ll sincerely mirror.

Unique Article:

Park Si Yeon has been booked for a DUI (driving underneath the affect).

On January 19, SBS reported that Park Si Yeon was driving on January 17 at round 11:30 a.m. when she hit the again bumper of a automotive that had been ready for the sunshine to alter to make a left flip at a three-way intersection. Site visitors police close by witnessed this and went to the scene.

It’s reported that Park Si Yeon’s blood alcohol content material degree was 0.097 p.c, which is excessive sufficient to trigger the motive force’s license to be revoked. SBS stories that Park Si Yeon and the motive force of the opposite automotive weren’t badly injured. Park Si Yeon was booked by the police on suspicions of driving underneath the affect and he or she was despatched house. It’s reported that Park Si Yeon had admitted in police questioning to having pushed after ingesting.

In additional stories, a police supply has confirmed that the Seoul Songpa Police Station booked Park Si Yeon for suspicions of driving underneath the affect.

Later that day, her company issued the next assertion:

Good day, that is Mystic Story. We’re sharing our assertion concerning information stories about Park Si Yeon. First, we sincerely apologize for inflicting concern with unhealthy information. Park Si Yeon drank alcohol with an acquaintance at house on the night of January 16. On the subsequent day, January 17, she judged that she was not drunk and he or she went out utilizing her personal automotive. Whereas driving, there was a minor collision, and he or she agreed to the close by police’s request for a blood alcohol content material degree examine. It got here out that the extent met that of a driver’s license revocation. Whatever the motive, our company feels deeply accountable that such an incident occurred with our artist. Park Si Yeon can also be deeply sorry and reflecting. We as soon as once more sincerely apologize for evoking criticism.

