Replace: Police Confirm Reports Of Car Accident Involving 2AM’s Im Seulong And Jaywalking Pedestrian + Agency Releases Statement

Up to date August Four KST:

Im Seulong’s company Jellyfish Leisure has launched an official assertion relating to the automotive accident involving the singer.

Learn the complete assertion under:

Good day. That is Jellyfish Leisure. That is our assertion on the automotive accident involving Im Seulong. First, might the sufferer of the deadly accident relaxation in peace, and we ship our deepest condolences to his household. On August 1, Im Seulong was driving his automotive when the accident within the rain occurred. Whereas driving, he collided with a pedestrian crossing the street. Proper after the accident, Im Seulong instantly took emergency measures on website, however the sufferer sadly handed away whereas he was being taken to the hospital. Im Seulong was questioned by the police in accordance with protocol and was despatched house afterwards, however he’s in a state of shock. Please perceive that we can not reveal the main points of the incident because the outcomes of the police investigation haven’t been revealed but. Nonetheless, we perceive how a lot ache the sufferer’s members of the family have to be in, and we want to sincerely apologize to them. As soon as once more, might the sufferer relaxation in peace, and we ship our deepest condolences to his household. We additionally lengthen our apologies to followers for inflicting concern. Thanks.

Unique Article:

Police have confirmed that 2AM’s Im Seulong was concerned in a automotive accident with a jaywalking pedestrian.

On August 4, the police acknowledged that Im Seulong had been concerned in a automotive accident within the late hours of August 1. In line with the Seoul Seobu Police Station, Im Seulong was driving his SUV on a street in Eunpyeong, Seoul at 11:50 p.m. KST because it was raining, when he struck a person who was crossing the street despite the fact that the pedestrian sign mild was pink. The person was taken to the hospital however handed away shortly from his accidents.

The Seoul Seobu Police Station acknowledged, “We’re presently within the strategy of investigating the accident. It’s true that the particular person handed away after being hit by Im Seulong’s automotive whereas he was jaywalking. Nonetheless, we’re nonetheless investigating the main points of the scenario and whether or not Im Seulong violated the Highway Site visitors Act.”

In line with experiences, Im Seulong was questioned by police instantly after the accident and will likely be known as in at a later date for added questioning. The Seoul Seobu Police acknowledged, “Im Seulong was not driving underneath the affect, however we’re investigating different potentialities, akin to dashing. Nonetheless, it’s troublesome for us to say something right now because the investigation is presently underway. We ask in your understanding that we can not reveal particulars relating to the investigation.”

When reached for remark, Im Seulong’s company Jellyfish Leisure cautiously acknowledged, “We’re presently within the strategy of confirming particulars relating to the accident involving Im Seulong. As soon as we’ve a full understanding of the scenario, we’ll launch an announcement.”

