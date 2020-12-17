Replace: SEVENTEEN And NCT Receive COVID-19 Testing As Precautionary Measure

Up to date December 17 KST:

NCT has additionally been examined for COVID-19.

SM Leisure revealed on December 17, “It turned recognized at present that NCT’s make-up employees crossed paths with a confirmed case on the hair salon. Their ‘KBS Music Pageant’ prerecording scheduled for at present was inevitably canceled to ensure that the entire members to obtain COVID-19 testing as a preemptive measure. The standing of future scheduled actions can be mentioned relying on the take a look at outcomes.”

The “2020 KBS Music Pageant” will air as deliberate as most different prerecordings are persevering with as scheduled or are already full.

Supply (1) (2)

Authentic Article:

The SEVENTEEN members have obtained COVID-19 testing.

On December 17, the group’s company launched the next assertion:

Hey.

That is Pledis Leisure. The hair salon visited by SEVENTEEN on December 16 was additionally visited by somebody who examined optimistic for COVID-19. We had been knowledgeable at present that this confirmed case visited similtaneously SEVENTEEN and that some paths crossed. Well being authorities didn’t formally request for SEVENTEEN to obtain testing, however for the protection of the artists and employees, all members obtained COVID-19 testing at present as a preemptive measure, and they’re self-quarantining till the take a look at outcomes are launched. We apologize for inflicting concern to followers, and we are going to do our greatest for the well being and security of all of our artists. Thanks.

Supply (1)