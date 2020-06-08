Replace: SEVENTEEN Previews Comeback Through “Trailer: A Scene of the Journey ‘H’”

Up to date June 9 KST:

SEVENTEEN shared a trailer for his or her return!

Test it out with English subtitles beneath:

Unique Article:

SEVENTEEN has dropped an fascinating new teaser for his or her summer season comeback!

Final month, Pledis Leisure confirmed that SEVENTEEN was scheduled to make their comeback on June 22.

On June eight at midnight KST, SEVENTEEN’s Instagram account shared a number of posts that mixed to type an image of a map.

The teasers additionally reveal that the comeback will probably be in the type of a mini album titled “Heng:garæ.” This can be a romanization of the identical phrase in Korean, which refers to a bunch of folks tossing somebody in the air.

Keep tuned for extra updates!