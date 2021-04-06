Replace: SF9’s Rowoon And Kim Hee Sun In Talks To Star As Leads Of Webtoon-Based Fantasy Drama

Up to date April 6 KST:

SF9’s Rowoon could also be performing alongside Kim Hee Sun within the upcoming webtoon-based drama “Tomorrow” (literal title)!

On April 6, Sports activities Chosun reported that Rowoon had been solid as the principle character Choi Joon Woong in ‘Tomorrow.’

A supply from FNC Leisure then acknowledged to Sports activities Seoul, “‘Tomorrow’ is among the dramas Rowoon has acquired a proposal for. He’s at present concentrating on filming ‘Yeonmo‘ (romanized title).”

After beng jobless for 3 years, Choi Joon Woong decides to take his personal life and goes to a bridge to leap off of it. Nevertheless, he finds another person there who can be about to leap off the bridge and will get right into a combat making an attempt to avoid wasting them. In the combat, the 2 of them by accident fall off the bridge. A disaster administration group run by grim reapers belatedly arrives on the scene, and Choi Joon Woong finally ends up falling right into a three-year coma along with his soul having escaped his physique on account of an error attributable to the grim reapers. Now a soul who’s half alive and half useless, he unexpectedly will get a job on the disaster administration group on the most distinguished firm of grim reapers within the underworld. His job on the group entails taking particular care of individuals with excessive threat of suicide and serving to them wish to proceed residing.

Learn the unique article beneath for data on the position Kim Hee Sun is in talks for.

Watch Rowoon in “Extraordinary You” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

Authentic Article:

Kim Hee Sun could also be starring in a brand new fantasy workplace drama!

On April 6, Xportsnews reported that Kim Hee Sun was positively reviewing the supply to star within the webtoon-based drama “Tomorrow” (literal title). Following stories, a supply from Kim Hee Sun’s company Hinge Leisure confirmed, “Kim Hee Sun has acquired a proposal to star as the feminine lead within the webtoon-based drama ‘Tomorrow,’ and he or she is within the strategy of positively reviewing the supply.”

The webtoon “Tomorrow” is a grim reaper workplace fantasy a couple of job seeker named Choi Joon Woong, who can do all the things however get a job. By means of an unlucky accident, Choi Joon Woong falls right into a coma, and he meets grim reapers in an organization known as Joomadeung (phantasmagoria), which monopolizes the underworld. He begins to assist folks at risk after becoming a member of the disaster administration group at the corporate’s spirit administration headquarters because the youngest contract worker. In the method of changing the webtoon right into a drama, components of the story are anticipated to alter.

Kim Hee Sun has been supplied the position of the charismatic grim reaper and group chief Goo Ryun, who has a hidden story. She leads Lim Ryoong Goo and Choi Joon Woong in saving the lives of people who find themselves considering suicide. Not too long ago, Kim Hee Sun acquired a lot reward for her performing within the SBS Friday-Saturday drama “Alice,” through which she took on two totally different roles.

Based on the stories, “Tomorrow” is slated to premiere within the first half of subsequent 12 months and can start filming on the finish of this 12 months. It’ll be co-produced by Supermoon Photos, which produced “My Unusual Hero” and “Goodbye to Goodbye,” and Studio N.

Watch Kim Hee Sun in “Alice” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)