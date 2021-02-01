Replace: SHINee Reveals More Details About Long-Awaited 7th Full-Length Album

General News

Up to date February 1 KST:

SM Leisure shared that SHINee’s upcoming seventh full-length album shall be titled “Don’t Name Me” and comprise a complete of 9 songs of numerous genres.

Unique Article:

The wait is nearly over: SHINee is coming again!

On February 1 at midnight KST, SHINee launched their very first teaser for his or her highly-anticipated comeback later this month. As introduced throughout their particular stay broadcast on January 31, the group shall be returning with their seventh full-length album on February 22.

SHINee’s intriguing new comeback teaser bears the caption: “Any Resemblance To Precise Particular person Or Occasion Is Purely Coincidental.”

Are you excited for SHINee’s return? Keep tuned for updates, and take a look at their efficiency of their upcoming B-side observe “Marry You” right here!

