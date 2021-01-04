Replace: Shinsadong Tiger And Universal Music Group’s New Girl Group TRI.BE Introduces Members Through Photos

Up to date January 5 KST:

TRI.BE launched official images for members Jia, Kelly, Mire, and SongSun!

Jia:

Kelly:

Mire:

SongSun:

Unique Article:

The Okay-pop scene shall be welcoming new lady group TRI.BE in February!

Shinsadong Tiger and Universal Music Group’s collaboration within the launching of a brand new lady group is properly underway, with plans to debut the group in February. On January 4, the group’s official title and emblem had been revealed by their newly launched social media channels and fan café.

Their title, TRI.BE, is the mixture of “Tri” from “triangle,” an emblem of wholeness, and “Be,” that means to exist. Put collectively, their title interprets to a “good existence.” The title is pronounced as “try-bee” with two syllables.

Take a look at an animated model of their emblem under!

A supply linked to Shinsadong Tiger acknowledged, “The group’s members are outfitted with abilities, numerous abilities, very good visuals, and distinctive charms.”

A supply associated to TRI.BE additionally acknowledged, “The group will proceed to boost expectations with a various set of promotional teasers. Extra member profiles shall be revealed quickly so please be looking out.”

Keep tuned for extra information on TRI.BE!

Supply (1)